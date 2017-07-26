Ericsson Silicon Valley hosts Recode Decode podcast

Inside the amphitheater, Swisher quizzed Frances Frei – Uber’s new head of leadership and strategy – on what it will take to turn the sharing economy innovator’s culture around. Sporting a black Uber T-shirt, Frei said she was going to wear the company’s logo every day until every one of the 15,000 employees at Uber was proud to do the same. While many of the questions were specific to Uber, Frei also touched on gender diversity and management – issues that all audience members could relate to.

The recording at the Ericsson Silicon Valley Experience Center took place as part of Ericsson’s ongoing partnership with Recode, which also saw Ericsson host a breakfast discussion on the future of media at the Code Media conference in February. You can listen to Recode Decode on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify, TuneIn and Stitcher.