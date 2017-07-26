Soil at Arizona Youth Center Found to be Contaminated with Lead

Recently, the Nogales International published a story about elevated levels of lead that were found in the soil around a youth center in Arizona. According to the report, soil tests conducted by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) have resulted in the agency calling for the removal of soil and backfill near the facility. The article states that the facility is located near the site of a former smelter.

There are many towns in the Southwest and other parts of the country with a mining history that face similar soil contamination issues. In these places, everyone can be at risk of lead poisoning if they are exposed to elevated levels of the toxic heavy metal, but young children are at especially high risk. This is due to their rapidly developing bodies and tendencies to put their hands and objects in their mouths. Fortunately, lead poisoning is entirely preventable when exposure risks are identified and removed or safely mitigated.

“When most people talk about lead poisoning hazards, they typically reference lead-based paints or in recent years, contaminated water,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “However, lead-contaminated soil is a major issue at old mine sites, smelters, foundries, industrial plants, recycling facilities, landfills and superfund sites across the nation. Children playing in the soil, tracking dirt indoors, and breathing lead-tainted dusts from these contaminated sites is a real health concern.”

