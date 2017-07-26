The results are in: Verizon continues to deliver the network you deserve, leader in network performance for record eighth time in a row

The nation’s most rigorous, independent scientific study has rated Verizon the #1 network in the country for a record eighth consecutive time. According to RootMetrics® new National RootScore® Report, released today, the network you deserve has now won eight consecutive national awards for overall performance, reliability, data, calls, and a seventh consecutive national award in speed.

Here’s what the testers at RootMetrics had to say: “To earn our United States RootScore Awards, a network needs to offer outstanding performance across all of the different spaces where consumers use their smartphones, from cities and towns of all sizes to highways, rural areas, and all the places in between…Verizon’s performance on the national stage was outstanding in all test categories in the first half of 2017…Verizon has excelled at the national level across multiple test periods.”

Report highlights

Nationally, our network ranks highest in overall network performance, reliability, speed, data, and calls.

At the state level, we remained unbeaten in 47 out of 50 states.

The RootMetrics First-Half 2017 State Network Performance special report finds: “Verizon’s performance in our state-level testing was once again outstanding.”

According to the report, “With 50 states and six performance categories per state, there are 300 possible RootScore Award opportunities in our state-level testing. Verizon won or shared a remarkable 268 State RootScore Awards in this test period.”

Our results at the state level were nearly double the nearest competitor’s network . In fact, several competitors have never won or tied for a single state overall award since RootScore report studies began in 2013.

In cities across the country, our Network won or tied 93 percent of the time in network reliability performance – that's 116 of 125 metro markets tested.

Nicola Palmer, Verizon’s chief wireless network officer, said: “These results are incredible, and we’re rightly proud of them, but they are really something for our customers to celebrate. Everything we do is for them. Users deserve the best – largest coverage, superior performance, unrivaled reliability and the consistently best speeds – and they know where they can find these. Millions of people have switched to Verizon Unlimited since its launch in February, and these latest results show they are enjoying the best possible network experience.”

Always Innovating

Awards by independent third parties are great, but we’re not slowing down! Your life moves fast and so do we. To ensure we continue offering you the value and performance you deserve, we’re continuing to stay ahead of customer demand and the competition by deploying the most innovative technology available in the industry today.

This includes:

4x4 MIMO which allows your device to use multiple antennae to optimize data speeds

Three channel carrier aggregation which provides greater peak data speeds

256 QAM, which allows your phone to exchange information in larger amounts with the network for significantly faster data speeds

Developing LTE Unlicensed/LAA (License Assisted Access) capabilities which will allow your device to use unlicensed spectrum where home and commercial Wi-Fi technologies exist, which is another significant speed enhancer

Network rankings based on RootMetrics US National, State and Metro RootScore Reports, covering January - June 2017. Performance rankings of four mobile networks rely on scores calculated from random samples across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon.

