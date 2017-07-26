Nuance and Epson Form Strategic Partnership

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) and Seiko Epson Corp. (TSE: 6724, “Epson”) today announced a worldwide strategic partnership to enhance the Epson customer experience by providing Nuance document imaging solutions through Epson distributors and resellers. This new partnership brings together the low running costs, reduced intervention and environmental impact, and high reliability of Epson printers, with the ability to securely control and manage print and capture to enhance productivity while reducing operational expenses.

Under the partnership, Epson will sell and distribute Nuance eCopy ShareScan and Equitrac Office/Express software on Epson’s innovative family of inkjet multifunction printers (MFPs) including its high-speed Workforce Enterprise WF-C20590 and LX-10000/7000 series of linehead technology for SMB and Corporate workgroups. Epson will also integrate the Nuance OmniPage SDK into Epson scanning applications for better OCR accuracy when automating customers’ document workflows and will bundle Nuance Power PDF software with select lines of Epson document scanners.

“Nuance solutions and global support will allow our customers to optimally and securely manage their document lifecycles,” said Koichi Kubota, chief operating officer of Epson’s Printing Solutions Operations Division. “Together with Epson MFPs and scanners, Nuance will help customers gain control over increasingly complicated business processes by streamlining capture workflows and print management to enhance productivity, collaboration and business efficiencies.”

Nuance solutions to be made available[1] to Epson will include:

For Workforce Enterprise/Pro printers:

Equitrac Office/Express

Equitrac® Office gives businesses the flexibility to let users print what they need and when they need intelligent way to print - reducing costs, making printing secure and increasing user satisfaction. With Hybrid Print Control™, Equitrac Office delivers organizational versatility and control, and reduces IT complexities by removing dependencies on print servers, print drivers and complex print fleets-all while managing every printed page in an organization. As user requirements for printing change and IT infrastructure evolves, Equitrac Office lets you easily adapt to these changes with a unique choice of how to deploy printing - using print servers, direct IP printing or a hybrid model that includes both. This allows businesses to tailor print environments according to the specific needs of users and business.

Equitrac® Express gives IT administrators the flexibility to let students, faculty and staff print what they need and when they need it, wherever they are located. At the same time, it helps to reduce total print output and costs, accurately allocate print costs, implement print quotas, and enable guest printing through pay-for-print.

eCopy ShareScan

eCopy ShareScan is document capture software best suited for collaboration work streams where team members, bound by a common goal such as a project, contribute documents and content to the team for further review and enrichment. By using the MFP within the workgroup’s area, eCopy quickly and simply guides workgroup members through the process of properly capturing documents. This solution will also be made available with Epson document scanners.

For document scanners:

OmniPage

The OmniPage Capture SDK has the world’s most accurate optical character recognition (OCR) technology. It provides developers everything they need to add robust imaging, OCR, and PDF creation and conversion capabilities into applications as well as barcode recognition technology, intelligent character recognition, zonal recognition and more.

Power PDF

Power PDF software makes it easy for businesses to gain control over PDF workflows with the ability to create, convert, edit, assemble and securely share PDF files. Power PDF features the richest set of capabilities for collaborating and securely sharing PDF files with colleagues and customers. The software provides all the tools needed to annotate, mark up, sign, secure, redact and compress PDFs, and create and work with PDF forms, making it easy to edit and publish PDF files. Users can quickly convert files from Word to PDF and from PDF to Word with extraordinary compatibility, accuracy and reliability.

“Epson stands out in the office market with its inkjet innovation, and adding Nuance software advances their ability to deliver high-quality, high-value and environment friendly customer solutions,” said Chris Strammiello vice president of global alliances & strategic marketing, Nuance Document Imaging. “With Nuance software, Epson customers can improve document workflows to enhance productivity and create efficiencies. Organizations are also able to gain control of document security to secure protected information against unauthorized access by individuals in and outside of the organization.”

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, smart glasses, sensing systems and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 72,000 employees in 88 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

http://global.epson.com/

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) is a leading provider of voice and language solutions for businesses and consumers around the world. Its technologies, applications and services make the user experience more compelling by transforming the way people interact with devices and systems. Every day, millions of users and thousands of businesses experience Nuance’s proven applications. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com.

[1] Product availability and launch timing may vary by region. Please contact your local Epson sales company for details.