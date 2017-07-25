Vistar Media Launches Support for VAST in Out-of-Home

Vistar Media, a geospatial technology company bridging the space between advertising ecosystems and consumer movement patterns, today launched support for Video Ad Serving Template (VAST) creative for media owners. This allows media owners to accept the standard digital creative format from the online world, opening new sources of demand and making it easy for advertisers to seamlessly execute video campaigns across digital out-of-home (DOOH) media.

As marketers continue to increase their omnichannel programmatic budgets, out-of-home (OOH) media owners are eager to gain a piece of the pie by providing impactful OOH inventory. Proper VAST support is an important step in helping media owners engage with digital buyers, removing friction by allowing execution of video campaigns in the same format as online, while still maintaining the control and transparency uniquely required by OOH media.

“Allowing marketers to seamlessly use VAST, in the same way they are accustomed to with digital media, helps remove friction from the buying process,” said David Kovall, vice president of sales & innovation at ZOOM Media. “We’re excited to offer this capability across our inventory, and will continue to work with Vistar to drive innovation.”

Vistar Media has built an automated process to ensure that media owners can safely utilize VAST within the unique requirements of OOH media. Automated transcoding provides creative flexibility, by ensuring that any creative asset returned by a VAST tag will be the correct size and format for any DOOH screen, with no reformatting necessary. Vistar also provides complete transparency and control for media owners through the creative approval process, which ensures that all inventory will be approved by media owners before display.

“We are committed to providing media owners with the technology, tools and expertise they need to confidently engage digital buyers,” said Michael Provenzano, chief executive officer of Vistar Media. “We believe building deeper connections across the online and out-of-home media landscape will benefit both advertisers and media owners, and supporting common standards such as VAST is an important step in that direction.”

About Vistar Media

Vistar Media is a geospatial technology company bridging the space between advertising ecosystems and consumer movement patterns. Founded in 2012, Vistar created the first and only universal marketplace for out-of-home media, building a programmatic platform that has been widely adopted by buyers and sellers. Vistar provides marketers with unprecedented access to consumers at the right place and right time, through a data agnostic system for analyzing consumer movement patterns and activating cross-screen mobile and out-of-home media. For more information, visit www.vistarmedia.com.