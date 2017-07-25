BASF awards $16,000 in scholarships to local high school students

BASF recently awarded scholarships totaling $16,000 to nine local high school seniors through the company’s local and corporate scholarship programs.

“BASF’s scholarship programs provide direct financial support to local high school students in recognition of their high academic performance,” said Tom Yura, BASF Senior Vice President and Geismar Site Manager. “By investing in students, we are supporting the leaders of the future.”

Eight scholarship recipients from high schools in Ascension parish plan to pursue science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) related degrees. Each student received a $1,000 scholarship to apply toward college tuition. The scholarship winners in Ascension Parish include:

Kaleb Cayette – Donaldsonville High School; Louisiana State University (mechanical engineering)

– Donaldsonville High School; Louisiana State University (mechanical engineering) Tamiko Stroud – Donaldsonville High School; Southern University (finance)

– Donaldsonville High School; Southern University (finance) Mason Miranda – Dutchtown High School; Louisiana State University (chemical engineering)

– Dutchtown High School; Louisiana State University (chemical engineering) Caroline Beeman – Dutchtown High School; Louisiana State University (industrial engineering)

– Dutchtown High School; Louisiana State University (industrial engineering) Jacob Decoteau – East Ascension High School; Louisiana State University (mechanical engineering)

– East Ascension High School; Louisiana State University (mechanical engineering) Nicole LeJeun – East Ascension High School; Mississippi State University (chemical engineering)

– East Ascension High School; Mississippi State University (chemical engineering) Landon Boudreaux – St. Amant High School; Louisiana State University (construction management)

– St. Amant High School; Louisiana State University (construction management) Jaime Keller – St. Amant High School; Louisiana State University (chemical engineering)

In addition, a corporate scholarship program recognized academically talented children of BASF employees in the U.S. One of the 20 national scholarships worth $8,000 ($2,000 for four years) was awarded to Alexis Langlois, the daughter of Jeffery Langlois who works at the BASF site in Geismar.

Alexis Langlois – St. Joseph’s Academy in Baton Rouge; Louisiana State University (communications disorders)

Caption: BASF recently awarded scholarships totaling $16,000 to nine local high school seniors and recognized them at a luncheon hosted by BASF leaders at the Geismar site. Pictured in the back row (left to right): Mason Miranda (Dutchtown High School), Caroline Beeman (Dutchtown High School), Tamiko Stroud (Donaldsonville High School) and Jacob Decoteau (East Ascension High School). Pictured in the front row (left to right): Jolen Stein (BASF), Rhonda Matthews (Ascension Public Schools), Alexis Langlois (St. Joseph’s Academy), Jaime Keller (St. Amant High School), Nicole LeJeune (East Ascension High School), Superintendent David Alexander (Ascension Public Schools) and Allan Bailie (BASF). Not pictured: Kaleb Cayette (Donaldsonville High School) and Landon Boudreaux (St. Amant High School).

