Alstom’s Citadis tram enters commercial service in the city of Sidi Bel Abbes, Algeria
Alstom’s tram in Sidi Bel Abbes [1], north-west Algeria, was inaugurated today by the Minister of Transport and Public Works Abdelghani Zaalane in the presence of Aomar Hadbi, CEO of the EMA [2] and Henri Bussery, President of Alstom in Algeria.
In December 2013, Alstom was awarded a contract for the supply of 30 Citadis trams. The trams are made up of seven modules, with a total length of 44 metres and the capacity for 302 passengers. Their fully low floors and 12 side doors facilitate passenger movement and make them universally accessible, notably people with reduced mobility.
The tram is equipped with air conditioning, surveillance cameras, space for buggies and wheelchairs, LED lights and latest-generation screens for broadcasting video content. Its golden yellow livery represents the colours of the wheat fields, a symbol of the region. The tram sets were assembled by Cital[3] – Alstom’s local joint venture – at its manufacturing site in Annaba.
“With Sidi Bel Abbes, we are pursuing our partnership with Algeria to provide its inhabitants with the most environmentally friendly, comfortable transport system in existence: the tram. To date, the cities of Algeria have ordered 128 Citadis tram units to meet the mobility needs of passengers,” said Henri Bussery.
Alstom, which has already delivered 98 Citadis trams to the cities of Algiers, Constantine and Oran, is currently working with Cital to finalise the delivery of Citadis trams for the cities of Ouargla, Mostaganem, Sétif and Constantine for its second line.
Alstom is present in Algeria with more than 300 employees. In July 2015, the company was awarded a contract by the SNTF for the supply of 17 Coradia Polyvalent intercity trains.
-------
[1] The tram line extends for 14.3 km
[2] Entreprise de Métro d’Alger
[3] Alstom (49%), Ferrovial (41%) and EMA (10%)
( Press Release Image: http://photos.webwire.com/prmedia/6/211349/211349-1.jpg )
WebWireID211349
This news content was configured by WebWire editorial staff. Linking is permitted.
News Release Distribution and Press Release Distribution Services Provided by WebWire.