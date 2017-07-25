Tyson Foods CEO Signs Pledge to Support Workplace Diversity and Inclusion

Tom Hayes, President and CEO of Tyson Foods, Inc., has joined CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, a group of more than 250 CEOs who have committed themselves and the companies they lead to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

By signing on to this pledge, Tyson Foods commits to take action to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected and where employees feel encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion.

“As part of our core values, we strive to treat each other with dignity and respect every day,” said Hayes. “Signing this pledge is another visible demonstration of our ongoing commitment to fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion, which we believe makes us a stronger, better team.”

“We are so proud that we are continuing to build momentum and support for the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ across companies, industries and regions. This collaboration expands our reach and brings in unique values, actions and perspectives to continue to raise the bar for the entire business community,” said Tim Ryan, U.S. Chairman and Senior Partner of PwC and chair of the steering committee for the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™. “The overwhelming support for the coalition has been amazing to see and with each and every new organization signing on, we have the opportunity to put our commitments into action by working together to improve diversity and inclusion in our workplaces and communities.”

As part of its commitment to maintaining a culture that fosters diversity and inclusion, the company has five Business Resource Groups (BRGs) including Leaders of Tomorrow (Young Professionals), Multicultural, Pride Network, Veteran’s, and Women’s BRGs that provide business impact, community outreach, and team member support and development through various activities at the company’s multiple locations.

Additionally, Tyson Foods was recognized in 2016 as a Best Place to Work for LGBT Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2017 Corporate Equality Index.

About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company has 114,000 team members. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as stewards of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together more than 250 CEOs of America’s leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com