UNESCO engages academics at IAMCR

The 60th anniversary conference of the International Association for Media and Communication Research (IAMCR) in Colombia last week saw a total of 11 engagements by UNESCO officials.

IAMCR is a global academic network which UNESCO helped create in 1957.

The research of UNESCO’s Communication and Information Division was highlighted in two presentations by director for Freedom of Expression and Media Development, Guy Berger. He also contributed to closing remarks at the end of the conference.

Three additional sessions organized by UNESCO covered the Organisation’s World Trends Report on Freedom of Expression and Media Development, insights into the safety of women journalists, and ongoing research into media, social media, and media and information literacy as relevant to addressing terrorism and violent extremism.

A consultation on UNESCO’s development of indicators for Internet Universality was also convened.

UNESCO Regional Adviser, Guilherme Canela, was a speaker on a panel “Perils and Possibilities: the media in post-peace accord Colombia”, which explored the need to change mind-set of the media coverage from a perspective of covering a 50 year’s conflict to reporting on new challenges of peace-building.

In addition, in partnership with the think tank Observacom, UNESCO organized a meeting with researchers from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, France, Mexico, Uruguay and USA to discuss how the findings and recommendations of the policy paper: “Concentration of Media Ownership and Freedom of Expression: Global Standards and Implications for the Americas”

The IAMCR conference was also an opportunity for UNESCO to hold an academic launch of the study “Protecting journalism sources in the digital age”, and to chair a session organised by the Global Alliance for Media and Gender.