OJ Was Released - Now Learn the Real Story When The Lead Detective Tells All

"Uh, hey, uh, Officer Caldwell, uh, this is OJ calling. Uh, yes my lawyer is taking your numbers, is interested in calling you late tonight or early in the morning, um, uh, to set up this, uh, interview." - O.J. Simpson on Andy Caldwell’s voicemail

“ROOM 1203” is the true story of the convoluted and bizarre events surrounding a violent armed robbery of a sports memorabilia collector in a Vegas hotel. On that night, Simpson put an exclamation mark on his spectacular fall from the height of Hollywood’s glamour and glitz to a shadowy world of scams and schemers in Sin City.

Now, nearly ten years after the case, his luck remains thin, as Andy Caldwell, the lead detective who put him behind bars speaks out, sharing new information about the notorious armed robbery case that put the former NFL star behind bars, a minimum of nine years in a Nevada State Prison.

Providing detailed insights and facts which have not previously been reported, “Room 1203” is the true story of the unexpected events in room 1203 of Palace Station Hotel and Casino. Full of twists and turns unusual for an armed robbery investigation, this was anything but a routine open-and-shut case. Simpson’s deceptions and lies for personal gain was not enough to escape guilty verdict of twelve felony crimes ranging from kidnapping to armed robbery. The shocking conviction of one of the most infamous men in American pop culture sets this true crime story apart from all others.

"Room 1203: The Story Behind O.J. Simpson's Las Vegas Conviction" was released from WildBlue Press on July 20, 2017.