Primetals Technologies sells third copper rod mill to Southwire for end user Yixing Runfeng

To keep pace with growing demand, Jiangsu Jinhui Copper Group signed a contract with Southwire Company, LLC on behalf of subsidiary Yixing Runfeng Copper Co., Ltd. for a third SCR-7000 copper rod mill to be supplied by Primetals Technologies. Jiangsu Jinhui Copper Group purchased their first SCR- 7000 from Southwire in 2007 and a second mill in 2012. The new mill will be installed in Yixing, Jiangsu Province, China. Start-up is projected for summer 2018.

Southwire Company, LLC is responsible for engineering, supplying and supervising installation of the SCR-7000, which will produce electrolytic tough pitch (ETP) copper for electrical wire and cable applications. Primetals Technologies will provide engineering, equipment and installation supervision for the rolling mill equipment which includes a 13-stand Morgan No-Twist mill, a 24-inch entry shear, intermediate shear, delivery and cleaning system, two pinch rolls, a rod coiler, coil conveyor system with hydraulics, and two oil lubrication systems. The mill will run 48 metric tons per hour on 8 mm rods, as well as producing 9.5, 12.7, 16 and 18 mm-diameter rods.

With more than 650 employees, Yixing Runfeng Copper Co. is a subsidiary of Jiangsu Jinhui Copper Group. Founded in 1978, Yixing-based Jiangsu Jinhui has been ranked among China’s top 500 enterprises and top 500 manufacturers.

Southwire Company, LLC, based in Carrollton, Georgia, USA, is North America’s largest wire and cable producer. Southwire and its subsidiaries manufacture building wire and cable, metal-clad cable, portable and electronic cord products, OEM wire products and engineered products. Over the last 50 years, Primetals Technologies has built more than 100 non-ferrous mills and completed approximately 30 upgrades for Southwire customers.

No-Twist is a registered trademark of Primetals Technologies, Limited in certain countries.

