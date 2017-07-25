Christie’s appoints Jonathan Stone and Tina Zonars Co-Chairmen of the Asian Art Department

Christie’s announces that Jonathan Stone and Tina Zonars have been appointed Co-Chairmen of the Asian Art department in recognition of their outstanding accomplishments and commitment to Christie’s. Mr. Stone has also been appointed Deputy Chairman for Asia, reporting to François Curiel, Chairman of Christie’s Europe and Asia.

In their new roles, Mr. Stone and Ms. Zonars will focus on business-getting, working with top collectors in Asia and in Americas and Europe, respectively. They will be working closely with the Heads of Department, as well as the global Asian Art team, and the Chairmen and Presidents in their respective regions to continue our leadership in the Asian Art market. Additionally, as Deputy Chairman for Asia, Mr. Stone will work alongside Rebecca Wei, President for Christie’s Asia, and Mr. Curiel to help define and implement strategy in Asia.

Christie’s is the long-standing global market leader for the Asian Art field. In the March 2017 Asian Art Week in New York, Christie’s commanded the market, capturing an 85% share and achieving over $300 million in sales. Christie’s also sold the top lot of the season—a dragon scroll from the Fujita Museum, which achieved a price of $48.9 million, and broke the record for the most expensive Chinese painting ever sold outside of Asia.

Mr. Stone joined Christie’s in Japan in 2000 and has overseen our Asian Art category all over the world, in Hong Kong, London, New York and Paris. Under his direction, Christie’s sales of Asian art worldwide have increased significantly, while his role in developing Asian Art as a sales category has also contributed to Christie’s rapid growth in Asia. Based in Hong Kong since 2007, Mr. Stone has also helped to establish Christie’s Hong Kong as our third largest sale site and a major hub in the global art market. He has also served as Managing Director of Christie’s Asia, and as Representative Director of Christie’s Japan, based in Tokyo.

During her long-standing career at Christie’s, Ms. Zonars has held multiple senior roles, most recently as Deputy Chairman, Christie’s Americas and as a senior leader in the Chinese Works of Art department. As a deeply respected specialist in Chinese Works of Art, Ms. Zonars has played a key role in many record-breaking sales of historic collections, including The Falk Collection; The Robert H. Blumenfield Collection; The Greenwald Collection; The Shorenstein Collection; The Gordon Collection; The Julia and John Curtis Collection; The Collection of Robert Hatfield Ellsworth in 2015; The Collection of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2016; and Important Chinese Art from the Fujita Museum in March 2017, which was the most successful auction of Asian art to date.

Christie’s, the world’s leading art business, had global auction, private and digital sales in first half of 2017 that totalled £2.35 billion / $3 billion. Christie’s is a name and place that speaks of extraordinary art, unparalleled service and expertise, as well as international glamour. Christie’s offers around 350 auctions annually in over 80 categories, including all areas of fine and decorative arts, jewellery, photographs, collectibles, wine, and more. Prices range from $200 to over $100 million. Christie’s also has a long and successful history conducting private sales for its clients in all categories, with emphasis on Post-War & Contemporary, Impressionist & Modern, Old Masters and Jewellery.

Alongside regular sales online, Christie’s has a global presence in 46 countries, with 10 salerooms around the world including in London, New York, Paris, Geneva, Milan, Amsterdam, Dubai, Zürich, Hong Kong, and Shanghai.

*Please note when quoting estimates above that other fees will apply in addition to the hammer price - see Section D of the Conditions of Sale at the back of the sale catalogue.

*Estimates do not include buyer’s premium. Sales totals are hammer price plus buyer’s premium and are reported net of applicable fees.