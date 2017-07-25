Pemex’s Minimum Financing Needs are Covered Until the End of the Current Management

As a result of the operation that was announced yesterday, in which Petróleos Mexicanos placed 5 billion dollars, the company covered its financing needs for 2017 and 2018, thus consolidating its financial liquidity position.

This operation is part of the financial strategy implemented by this management, which is supported by the following pillars:

a) Diversification of financing and market sources. Pemex developed a diverse portfolio including national and international financial markets, banking credit lines and credit with international import and export agencies, among others. It likewise widened its presence in various markets and currencies.

b) Diversification of its investors. Pemex has a wide-ranging portfolio, including American, European, English, Mexican, Asian investors, and investors from various Latin American countries.

c) Improvement of the debt profile. Currently, over 80% of the debt is at a fixed rate with a half-life of over 8 years. This allowed for the considerable reduction of the uncertainty and risk associated with financing.

The strengthening of the company allows it to maintain its presence in financial markets and to draw upon them should it decide to do so, to procure a greater liquidity and optimize the financial conditions of cost and term of the various sources of financing.

With results, the energy reform moves forward and Pemex is strengthened to remain as Mexico’s flagship company.

Las menciones de Pemex pueden referirse a Petróleos Mexicanos o a cualquiera de sus Empresas Productivas Subsidiarias.