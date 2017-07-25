Functional, Flexible and Fun 2018 Honda Ridgeline Arriving at Dealerships Just in Time for Summer Tailgating Season

The powerful and refined 2018 Honda Ridgeline arrives in dealerships nationwide tomorrow with a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP1) starting at $29,630. The 2017 Honda Ridgeline was named North American Truck of the Year, and is the only pickup truck to earn a TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating2 from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (2018 model not yet rated by IIHS). In addition to its superior sophistication and functionality Ridgeline continues to receive class-leading EPA3 fuel economy ratings of 19/26/22 (city/highway/combined) for 2WD and 18/25/21 for AWD models.

The Honda Ridgeline is the ultimate tailgate vehicle for sporting events, picnics and other gatherings with industry-first and exclusive features that are sure to keep the party going with a Dual Action Tailgate that provides easy access to an In-Bed Trunk® that doubles as a cooler and an available factory-installed Truck Bed Audio System.

The 2018 Ridgeline offers customers an array of standard and available premium features and technologies in a cabin outfitted with high quality, soft-touch materials that are a step above the competition. Available advanced technologies include an 8-inch Display Audio touchscreen with Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™ compatibility, HD Radio®, SiriusXM® 2.0, up to four USB ports and Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System™.

The 2018 Honda Ridgeline is powered by a 3.5-liter direct-injected SOHC i-VTEC™ V-6 engine with Variable Cylinder Management™ (VCM™) mated to a wide ratio 6-speed automatic transmission, with peak engine outputs of 280 horsepower and 262 lb.-ft. of torque (SAE net). All-wheel-drive models utilize Honda’s most advanced AWD technology – Intelligent Variable Torque Management™ (i-VTM4), providing excellent all-weather performance and enhanced dynamic handling capability.

For the new model year, Ridgeline’s trims have been streamlined from 12 to nine, including all-wheel drive and two-wheel drive variants, to better suit the needs of midsize truck buyers and providing a more compelling value. The 2018 model comes with two additional exterior color choices for the Sport trim, with White Diamond Pearl and Lunar Silver Metallic joining Crystal Black Pearl.

The Ridgeline has the largest and most flexible cabin in the midsize pickup truck class and with its powerful yet sophisticated design, the vehicle offers capabilities for both recreational and work users requiring a higher degree of utility and versatility. Ridgeline’s cargo-hauling and towing capabilities include a class-leading maximum of 1,584-pound (718.5 kg) payload capacity (varies by trim) and up to 5,000-pound (2,268 kg) towing. All Ridgeline’s incorporate a button-operated Intelligent Traction Management System that enables up to four different operating modes: Normal, Snow, Mud and Sand for the AWD models, as well as Normal and Snow for 2WD vehicles.

The 2018 Ridgeline received a best possible 5-Star Overall Vehicle Score from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) New Car Assessment Program (NCAP). Ridgeline also continues to offer the comprehensive Honda Sensing® suite of advanced safety and driver assistive features including Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) with Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC).

A broad range of Honda Genuine Accessories specifically designed for Ridgeline is available for customers to personalize their pickup truck. The accessories are covered by Honda’s 3-year, 36,000-mile limited warranty obtained at the time of purchase.

Honda Manufacturing of Alabama in Lincoln, Alabama, is the exclusive manufacturing home4 of the 2018 Honda Ridgeline.

For More Information

