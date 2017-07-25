MEDIA ALERT - Sound Blaster Connect App Now Available for Creative Muvo 2 Series of Splashproof Portable Bluetooth® Speakers

Creative Technology Ltd today announced the availability of the Sound Blaster Connect app for the Creative Muvo 2 and 2c splashproof portable Bluetooth speakers (see photo) that will allow users to control their speaker products easily from an iOS or Android smart device.

Highlights of the Sound Blaster Connect App for the Muvo 2 Series

View and Select Songs on a MicroSD Card

Users can now see the song titles in a list on the Sound Blaster Connect App from their smart device. This allows users to easily navigate through their songs and select what they want to hear at the tap of a finger - all from the comfort of their couch.

Conveniently Switch Between Audio Playback Sources

The Sound Blaster Connect app allows users to conveniently switch audio sources without having to reach for the speaker. With just a tap on their mobile device, users can choose to play back via Bluetooth from a smart device, AUX-in from a music player, USB Audio from their computer, or songs on the connected MicroSD card.

Availability

Sound Blaster Connect for Creative Muvo 2 and 2c is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play for free.

For more information about Creative Muvo 2 and 2c, please visit Creative.com.

