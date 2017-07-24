Five class-leading features to look forward to in the Tata NEXON

Tata Motors’ much awaited SUV, the new NEXON, will flaunt a host of segment firsts and design rich features. Distilling fine points of auto design that accentuate modern India and its global citizens, the NEXON boasts best-in-class technology and features, personifying the newly defined design language – IMPACT, focusing on the new generation of customers. The Tata NEXON is an engineering marvel of dynamism and efficiency combined in an impressive guise.

Multi Drive Modes – A first-in-segment feature, the Multi Drive Mode function is to get best out of the vehicles performance. Driver can seamlessly switch between the three different drive modes – Eco, City and Sport to experience three different personalities of the NEXON. Each mode ensures that vehicle delivers the performance as per the requirement of driver. If driver is looking for spirited driving, just turn the knob to Sport mode and beast is out of NEXON, delivering 260 Nm torque (Diesel) allowing NEXON to just zip away. City mode allows you to cruise swiftly in city traffic.

Floating Dashtop HD Touchscreen – An exclusive, first-in-segment floating dashtop, the 6.5-inch display HD touchscreen adds to the premium interiors of NEXON. Floating dashtop touchscreen not only makes infotainment usage easy but it also reduces “eye-off road time” for added safety. HD screen makes the graphics on screen vivid & lively.

Powerful & Torquey Engines – NEXON flaunts two new engines, the 1.2L Turbocharged Petrol from the Revotron series and the 1.5L Diesel engine from the Revotorq series, mated to a 6-speed transmission for easy & smooth drive.

HARMAN Infotainment System with Android Auto and Car play – NEXON comes with advanced HARMAN infotainment system enabled with a drive mode based HMI theme. The 8-speaker system with high-fidelity audio reproduction and harmonic richness transforms the vehicle into a sound system giving a personalized home theatre experience. Additionally, the NEXON is also equipped with Android Auto and Car Play (Car play to be offered soon). The improved connectivity with help of Google’s android auto via USB enables the user to access calling, messaging, navigation and voice assistance from the infotainment system. Infotainment system comes with the ability of read text & Whatsapp messages and voice based reply commands.

Grand Central Console with Sliding Tambour Door Mechanism –The “Grand Central Console”, inspired by high end cars gives a very premium and sporty feel to interiors. Unique sliding tambour door mechanism allows easy storage space.