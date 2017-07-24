FUJIFILM Announces Epic Photography Experience with first-of-its-kind Inaugural FUJIFILM Festival

Valhalla, N.Y., July 24, 2017 – FUJIFILM North America Corporation is excited to announce the inaugural FUJIFILM Festival, which will take place on September 16-17, 2017 at New York City’s PUBLIC Hotel. The first-of-its-kind FUJIFILM Festival will offer inspirational workshops, exciting elective courses and exceptional networking opportunities. Designed for enthusiast and professional photographers alike, the FUJIFILM Festival will have something for everyone, from street photography and reportage to off-camera flash and retouching. Attendees are not required to shoot with FUJIFILM gear but should want to learn more about the benefits of FUJIFILM mirrorless cameras. Spaces are limited to just 80 attendees.



Engage in Inspiring and Experiential Workshops

Over the course of the weekend, photographers will attend two intensive workshops led by renowned Fujifilm X-Photographers that will offer inspiration, immersion and exceptional learning opportunities. The workshops offered at the FUJIFILM Festival will include: An Introduction to Off-Camera Lighting with David Hobby, master lighting guru, creator of Strobist.com, and editorial photographer who has completed over 10,000 assignments; Explore Documentary & Street Photography with Xyza Cruz Bacani, a Filipina street and documentary photographer who has been featured in The New York Times Lens Blog, CNN and various international publications; The Power of Post-Processing in Travel Photography with Elia Locardi, internationally acclaimed professional travel photographer, videographer, writer, public speaker, and highly skilled educator; and Wedding Photojournalism & Documentary Family Photography with Kevin Mullins, documentary wedding photographer and social family photographer who was one of the first official X-Photographers in the UK. Attendees will be able to attend two of the four workshops during the course of the Festival.



Expand Your Imaging Skillset with Exciting Elective Courses

In addition to participating in these experiential workshops, attendees will have the opportunity to incorporate up to five exciting elective courses into their schedule. Running between 3:00 PM and 6:20 PM each day, the electives will provide shorter courses that offer golden nuggets of advice from Fujifilm experts. The courses will last for one hour each so guests can select up to three per day. The elective courses include: Cinemagraphs: Adding Motion to Your Photographs with Gareth Pon; Imaginarium, the Process Behind the Pictures with Claire Rosen; Documentary Filmmaking and the Creative Process Behind Visual Storytelling with Karam Gill; Creating a Strong Aesthetic that Speaks to You and Your Dream Clients with Kara Mercer; and More than a Postcard: Photographing ‘the Unique’ in Travel Destinations with Dan Westergren.



Take Advantage of Optional Add-Ons & Extras

To provide photographers with even more at the FUJIFILM Festival, optional add-ons and demos will also be available from 3:00 PM to 6:20 PM each day. Photographers can have their X Series or GFX equipment checked over and cleaned by experts from Fujifilm so they are ready to shoot their new ideas and concepts. The Check and Clean service allows for up to one body and lens to be dropped off between workshops and electives, and picked up by 6:30 PM the same day. Photographers will create some amazing images during the FUJIFILM Festival, so there will also be a free Printing Station where attendees can create up to three prints a day. For those that want to learn more about our full X Series and GFX system lineup, photographers can try out different body-lens combinations to discover the unique abilities of these extraordinary camera systems.



Superb Networking Opportunities with Valued Fujifilm Partners

At the FUJIFILM Festival, attendees will have superb networking opportunities that will provide the chance to network with and learn directly from valued Fujifilm Partners during an exclusive Partner Hour on September 17, 2017.



2017 FUJIFILM Festival Partners include: The Tiffen Company, Magnum Foundation, Ikan Corporation, Bronx Documentary Center, Classic Car Club Manhattan, GNARBOX, Landscape Photography Magazine, Wild Planet Photography Magazine, FujiLove Magazine, and NYC Salt.



Booking Your Day: Availability and Pricing

The FUJIFILM Festival schedule will allow attendees to control what they want to learn while giving ample time to network, enjoy amenities, and take advantage of the photographic opportunities in surrounding neighborhoods. The inaugural FUJIFILM Festival has just 80 coveted spaces, so book now to avoid missing out on an epic experience. The event costs $799 for Early Bird Special if booking before August 18, 2017 or $999 at full price if booking on August 19, 2017 or later. Included in this price is all programming (one workshop and up to three elective courses per day), add-on experiences, as well as breakfast, lunch and a cocktail hour on both days. Festival attendees will leave the event with their imaginations on fire and will have learned new skills and techniques from some of the best photographers in the world.



For more information, including full workshop and elective course details, the FUJIFILM Festival schedule and a comprehensive FAQ section, visit http://www.fujifilmfestival.com/.



