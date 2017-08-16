“Remembering (Korea: 1950-1953)” book exactly tells what really happened in the Korean War based on the author’s memoir

The book “Remembering (Korea: 1950-1953)” is about the author’s firsthand account during the Korean War. The author perfectly describes his involvement in the war, their encounters, and how they were able to survive in an unforgettable all-out-war.



Dennis Ottley tells about the war in Korea that happened in 1950-1953. It was a war that involved over 20 countries of the United Nations that helped the United States save the people in South Korea from the hands of the communist parties such as Russia and North Korea.



If you would like to know more about the unforgotten Korean War, it is highly recommended that you to include this book in one of your lists of history. It certainly describes the author’s direct experience and his thoughts of how the war has begun in Korea.



“Remembering (Korea: 1950-1953)” will have its exhibit in 2017 Beijing International on August 23, 2017. Get your copy now and share this book to everyone especially to your friends who love history.



Remembering (Korea: 1950-1953)

Written by: Dennis J Ottley

Published by: RoseDog Books

Published Date: December 22, 2015

Paperback Price: $33.33





About the Author

Dennis J Ottley was born on January 28, 1932 in Salt Lake City, Utah. During his childhood years, he lived in many different towns. Now, his family finally settled in Evanston, Wyoming. In July of 1950 his unit of the 141st Tank Battalion of the Wyoming Nation Guard was activated, and in July, 1951 he was sent to Korea where he served as a tank commander during the Korean War… After the war, he served three four-year terms as a member of the Evanston City Council and another three four-year terms as mayor. Dennis Ottley is a businessman and by the end of 2013, he retired from his real estate agency.