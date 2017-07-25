HealthCombix Expands Healthcare Blockchain Advisory Team

HealthCombix, a global decentralized healthcare blockchain network development company, announced today both Dr. Andreas Freund, PhD and Mr. Peter Nichol have joined the company Advisory Board.

Dr. Freund, who has worked in various technology leadership roles in the financial services, management consulting, and techology industries will serve as a blockchain and distributed system advisor to the company. Dr. Freund has engaged in various projects in areas including IoT, blockchain scaling, digital identity, and healthcare blockchain applications. Andreas’ career began as a research professor at the University of Regensberg, Germany. He is currently a leader in the Tata Consultancy global consulting practice. Dr. Freund earned his PhD in Physics from Pennsylvania State University.

Mr. Nichol is a innovation author, consultant, and strategist focused on championing disruptive technologies in healthcare including blockchain technology, aI, virtual reality, and others. His career includes various information technology strategy and management positions at large US healthcare organizations including United Healthcare Group and Wellpoint. He is a contributing author for CIO magazine and has been recognized for digital innovation by CIO100, MIT Sloan and PMI.

“HealthCombix is exicted to have these two progressive thinkers on board. We look forward to collaborating on envisioning next generation healthcare ecoystems and networks,” says Cyrus Maaghul, CEO of HealthCombix.

HealthCombix combines confidential human data asset management, disease and wellness prediction markets, and the power of open, decentralized payment networks to build future healthcare ecosystems, DAOs, and cooperatives.