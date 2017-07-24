Laura Paulson appointed Vice Chairman of Christie’s Americas Advisory Board and Senior Advisor

Christie’s announces it has appointed Laura Paulsonas Vice Chairman of Christie’s Americas Advisory Board. In addition, she will assume a new role as a Senior Advisor for Christie’s, continuing to foster existing long-term private client and institutional relationships while working with colleagues throughout the company to maximize business opportunities across regions and collecting categories.

“Laura is highly esteemed in the industry and her knowledge, expertise and dedication to her clients are unmatched. We are delighted that Laura will continue to engage with Christie’s in supporting those clients with whom she has worked for decades. We look forward to many more successes working together,” said Marc Porter, Chairman, Christie’s Americas.

Laura joined Christie’s in 1989, and from the beginning of her career, has been responsible for some of the most significant collections to come to auction. These include the collection of David N. Pincus, the most comprehensive collection of Abstract Expressionism ever to come to auction, with sales at $174.9 million, making it the highest total for any private collection in the category, and a post-war auction record at the time when Mark Rothko’s Orange, Red Yellow sold for $86.9 million. Her other notable collections include The Bergman Collection, which included Alexander Calder’s Flying Fish that sold for a record $25.9 million; The Collection of Ileana Sonnabend and The Estate of Nina Castelli Sundell; the Cy Twombly Foundation; and The Collection of Robert Shapazian, among many others. Laura also has played a key role in establishing landmark prices for other celebrated works. She was responsible for the sale of works from a private European collection that included Cy Twombly’s Untitled (Blackboard), which sold for $69.6 million, establishing the world auction record for the artist at the time. Through these and other high profile representations, Laura has led Christie’s in its sales from the collections of artists, writers and institutions, and has brought forward highly important private collections, some of which were never previously seen in public.

In recognition of her achievements and highly-regarded professional experience in the art world, Ms. Paulson was appointed by President Barack Obama to serve as a member of the Committee for the Preservation of the White House. She also serves as a member of the Professional Fine Art Committee of the prestigious Foundation for Art and Preservation of Embassies (FAPE), the leading private, non-profit organization dedicated to providing permanent works of American art for U.S. embassies worldwide.

Ms. Paulson commented, “For almost three decades I have made my professional home at Christie’s where I have been privileged to forge relationships with extraordinary collectors and institutions and to experience this company’s excellence at every level. My career has been built on establishing longstanding relationships with clients and helping them preserve their family’s art legacies. I look forward to this new development in my career and to continued success in association with Christie’s.”

Ms. Paulson will commence her new role beginning January 1, 2018.

Christie’s, the world’s leading art business, had global auction, private and digital sales in first half of 2017 that totalled £2.35 billion / $3 billion. Christie’s is a name and place that speaks of extraordinary art, unparalleled service and expertise, as well as international glamour. Christie’s offers around 350 auctions annually in over 80 categories, including all areas of fine and decorative arts, jewellery, photographs, collectibles, wine, and more. Prices range from $200 to over $100 million. Christie’s also has a long and successful history conducting private sales for its clients in all categories, with emphasis on Post-War & Contemporary, Impressionist & Modern, Old Masters and Jewellery.

Alongside regular sales online, Christie’s has a global presence in 46 countries, with 10 salerooms around the world including in London, New York, Paris, Geneva, Milan, Amsterdam, Dubai, Zürich, Hong Kong, and Shanghai.

