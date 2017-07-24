Motorola Solutions Files Additional Patent Infringement Complaints in Germany Against Hytera Communications and Hytera Mobilfunk

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) (“Motorola Solutions” or the “Company”) today announced that it has filed new patent infringement complaints with the Regional Court of Mannheim in Germany (the “Mannheim Court”) against Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SHE: 002583) of Shenzhen, China and Hytera Mobilfunk GmbH of Bad Münder, Germany (collectively, “Hytera”). These legal actions are in addition to the Company’s patent infringement complaints previously filed against Hytera in the Regional Court of Düsseldorf (the “Düsseldorf Court”) on April 18, 2017. With these additional patent infringement actions in Germany, Motorola Solutions now has five pending IP litigations against Hytera, including the patent infringement complaint filed with the U.S. International Trade Commission on March 29, 2017 and the separate patent infringement and trade secret misappropriation complaints filed on March 14, 2017 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

The new Mannheim Court complaints assert that Hytera’s two-way wireless communication devices with improved squelch functionality are infringing Motorola Solutions’s patent EP 1 139 562 B1. Significantly, the focus of the new cases differs from any of the other patents that Motorola Solutions has previously asserted against Hytera and represents the second patent covering acoustic performance of two-way radio devices. These new actions further exemplify Motorola Solutions’s long-standing innovation in the area of acoustic performance of two-way radio devices. Motorola Solutions seeks an injunction preventing Hytera from offering and delivering products with the accused squelch feature in Germany, as well as the recall and destruction of infringing products and various damages.

Mark Hacker, general counsel and chief administrative officer of Motorola Solutions, said, “Each legal action we take furthers our commitment to safeguarding our valuable intellectual property for the benefit of our customers, shareholders, employees, partners and other stakeholders around the world. This case, in addition to the case filed in the Düsseldorf Court, demonstrates the breadth of our patent portfolio, in terms of both technology and geographic scope. We are confident that the steps we are taking globally will be effective in stopping Hytera’s unlawful conduct.”

For additional information regarding Motorola Solutions’ legal actions against Hytera, please visit https://newsroom.motorolasolutions.com/presskits/motorola-solutions-intellectual-property.htm.