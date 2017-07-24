14 Alumni Earn 17 Emmy Nominations
Fourteen Carnegie Mellon University alumni have earned 17 nominations for eight Emmy Awards. The Television Academy’s 69th Emmy Awards will air live at 8 p.m. Sept. 17 on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Stephen Colbert will serve as host.
Noah Mitz, a 2005 graduate of the School of Drama, garnered three nominations this year for “Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series” for his work on “America’s Got Talent,” and two nominations for “Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special” for his work on the Grammy Awards and the Tony Awards broadcasts.
Of the alumni nominated, 13 hail from the design and production area of the School of Drama, including scenic, costume and lighting designers.
Judith Light, a 1970 graduate, was nominated for an Emmy Award for the fifth time. This is her second nomination for “Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series” for her work playing Shelley Pfefferman on the Amazon Prime series “Transparent.”
Additionally, honorary doctorate recipient Robert A. Dickinson was nominated three times in the category of “Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special” for his lighting designs of the Grammy, Tony and Oscar awards broadcasts.
Carnegie Mellon alumni and faculty have received more than 100 Emmy Awards to date.
Names in bold denotes nominated alumni
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour Or Less)“The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)
John Shaffner, production designer
Francoise Cherry-Cohen, art director
Ann Shea, set decorator
“Veep” (HBO)
Jim Gloster, production designer
Andrew Leitch, art director
Kimberly Wannop, set decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Nonfiction, Reality Or Reality- Competition Series“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
Eugene Lee, production designer
Akira Yoshimura, production designer
Keith Ian Raywood, production designer
Joseph DeTullio, production designer
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Nonfiction, Event Or Award Special“74th Annual Golden Globes” (NBC)
Brian Stonestreet, Production designer
John Zuiker, art director
“The Oscars” (ABC)
Derek McLane, Production designer
Alana Billingsley, art director
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series“America’s Got Talent” (NBC)
Noah Mitz, lighting designer
Ryan Tanker, lighting Director
Mike Berger, lighting Director
Andrew Webberley, lighting Director
Matthew Benson, chief lighting technician
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special“59th Grammy Awards” (CBS)
Robert A. Dickinson, lighting designer
Noah Mitz, lighting director
Andy O’Reilly, lighting director
Patrick Boozer, lighting director
Ryan Tanker, lighting director
“The Oscars” (ABC)
Robert A. Dickinson, lighting designer
Travis Hagenbuch, lighting Director
Mike Berger, lighting director
Andy O’Reilly, lighting director
Patrick Boozer, lighting director
“70th Annual Tony Awards” (CBS)
Robert A. Dickinson, lighting designer
Ed McCarthy, lighting director
Noah Mitz, lighting director
Harry Sangmeister, lighting director
Ted Wells, lighting director
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Program (One Hour Or More)“FEUD: Bette And Joan” (FX Networks)
Judy Becker, production designer
Jamie McCall, art director
Florencia Martin, set decorator
“Masters Of Sex” (Showtime)
Elizabeth H. Gray, production designer
Samantha Englender, art director
Halina Siwolop, set decorator
Outstanding Period/Fantasy Costumes For A Series, Limited Series Or Movie“FEUD: Bette And Joan” (FX Networks)
Lou Eyrich, costume designer
Hannah Jacobs, assistant costume designer
Katie Saunders, costume supervisor
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series“Transparent” (Amazon)
Judith Light as Shelly Pfefferman
