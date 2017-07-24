14 Alumni Earn 17 Emmy Nominations

Fourteen Carnegie Mellon University alumni have earned 17 nominations for eight Emmy Awards. The Television Academy’s 69th Emmy Awards will air live at 8 p.m. Sept. 17 on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Stephen Colbert will serve as host.

Noah Mitz, a 2005 graduate of the School of Drama, garnered three nominations this year for “Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series” for his work on “America’s Got Talent,” and two nominations for “Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special” for his work on the Grammy Awards and the Tony Awards broadcasts.

Of the alumni nominated, 13 hail from the design and production area of the School of Drama, including scenic, costume and lighting designers.

Judith Light, a 1970 graduate, was nominated for an Emmy Award for the fifth time. This is her second nomination for “Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series” for her work playing Shelley Pfefferman on the Amazon Prime series “Transparent.”

Additionally, honorary doctorate recipient Robert A. Dickinson was nominated three times in the category of “Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special” for his lighting designs of the Grammy, Tony and Oscar awards broadcasts.

Carnegie Mellon alumni and faculty have received more than 100 Emmy Awards to date.

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour Or Less)“The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

John Shaffner, production designer

Francoise Cherry-Cohen, art director

Ann Shea, set decorator

“Veep” (HBO)

Jim Gloster, production designer

Andrew Leitch, art director

Kimberly Wannop, set decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Nonfiction, Reality Or Reality- Competition Series“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Eugene Lee, production designer

Akira Yoshimura, production designer

Keith Ian Raywood, production designer

Joseph DeTullio, production designer

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Nonfiction, Event Or Award Special“74th Annual Golden Globes” (NBC)

Brian Stonestreet, Production designer

John Zuiker, art director

“The Oscars” (ABC)

Derek McLane, Production designer

Alana Billingsley, art director

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series“America’s Got Talent” (NBC)

Noah Mitz, lighting designer

Ryan Tanker, lighting Director

Mike Berger, lighting Director

Andrew Webberley, lighting Director

Matthew Benson, chief lighting technician

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special“59th Grammy Awards” (CBS)

Robert A. Dickinson, lighting designer

Noah Mitz, lighting director

Andy O’Reilly, lighting director

Patrick Boozer, lighting director

Ryan Tanker, lighting director

“The Oscars” (ABC)

Robert A. Dickinson, lighting designer

Travis Hagenbuch, lighting Director

Mike Berger, lighting director

Andy O’Reilly, lighting director

Patrick Boozer, lighting director

“70th Annual Tony Awards” (CBS)

Robert A. Dickinson, lighting designer

Ed McCarthy, lighting director

Noah Mitz, lighting director

Harry Sangmeister, lighting director

Ted Wells, lighting director

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Program (One Hour Or More)“FEUD: Bette And Joan” (FX Networks)

Judy Becker, production designer

Jamie McCall, art director

Florencia Martin, set decorator

“Masters Of Sex” (Showtime)

Elizabeth H. Gray, production designer

Samantha Englender, art director

Halina Siwolop, set decorator

Outstanding Period/Fantasy Costumes For A Series, Limited Series Or Movie“FEUD: Bette And Joan” (FX Networks)

Lou Eyrich, costume designer

Hannah Jacobs, assistant costume designer

Katie Saunders, costume supervisor

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series“Transparent” (Amazon)

Judith Light as Shelly Pfefferman