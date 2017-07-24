Philips’ Second Quarter Results 2017

Second-quarter highlights

Sales increased to EUR 4.3 billion, with comparable sales growth of 4%; comparable order intake increased 8% compared to Q2 2016

Net income from continuing operations amounted to EUR 161 million, compared to EUR 118 million in Q2 2016

Adjusted EBITA improved 15% to EUR 439 million, or 10.2% of sales, compared to EUR 383 million, or 9.3% of sales, in Q2 2016

Income from operations (EBIT) amounted to EUR 252 million, or 5.9% of sales, compared to EUR 265 million, or 6.4% of sales, in Q2 2016

Operating cash flow totaled EUR 73 million, compared to EUR 177 million in Q2 2016

EUR 1.5 billion share buyback program to start in the third quarter of 2017

As of Q2 2017, Philips presents the results of Philips Lighting as a discontinued operation

Frans van Houten, CEO:

“Philips’ performance in the second quarter of 2017 was solid, with 4% comparable sales growth in our HealthTech portfolio driven by Western Europe, North America and China, and a strong 8% increase in our order intake. We achieved a 90-basis-point increase in the Adjusted EBITA margin, driven by higher volumes, operational improvements and cost productivity.

Our Personal Health businesses delivered another strong quarter, with 6% comparable sales growth and a 120-basis-point improvement in the Adjusted EBITA margin. In a soft market, our Diagnosis & Treatment businesses showed a robust 3% comparable sales growth, strong order intake growth and an 80-basis-point operational improvement. Our Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses recorded a 90-basis-point increase in the Adjusted EBITA margin, and I am confident that the performance of these businesses will continue to improve in the second half of the year, based on the strength of their order book.

In the second quarter, we extended our portfolio with targeted acquisitions that we identified in the past two years. For example, to strengthen the leading position of our Image-Guided Therapy business and expand its portfolio of therapy devices, we signed an agreement to acquire Spectranetics, a leader in vascular intervention and lead management solutions. We also acquired CardioProlific, a US-based start-up company that develops catheter-based thrombectomy technology to treat peripheral vascular disease. I am also pleased with the progress of several of our organic growth initiatives, such as the FDA clearance of our comprehensive Digital Pathology solution for primary diagnostic use in the US. Furthermore, we completed the Lumileds transaction and reduced our stake in Philips Lighting to 41.16% net.

In line with our Capital Allocation policy, which aims at a balanced mix of investments in organic and inorganic growth opportunities, actions to drive balance sheet efficiency and returns to shareholders, we also announced a new EUR 1.5 billion share buyback program to be launched in the third quarter of 2017. This program will more than offset the share dilution in connection with Philips’ long-term incentive programs and dividend in shares.

Despite continued volatility in the markets in which we operate, our outlook for 2017 remains unchanged as we expect further operational improvements and comparable sales growth in the year to be back-end loaded, supported by a strong order book. We are on track to deliver 4-6% comparable sales growth and an improvement in Adjusted EBITA margin of around 100 basis points per year.”

Business segments

The 6% comparable sales growth of the Personal Health businesses was driven by double-digit growth in Health & Wellness, high-single-digit growth in Personal Care and mid-single-digit growth in Sleep & Respiratory Care; the Adjusted EBITA margin improved by 120 basis points. The 3% comparable sales growth of the Diagnosis & Treatment businesses was driven by mid-single-digit growth in Ultrasound and Image-Guided Therapy, while the Adjusted EBITA margin improved by 80 basis points. Comparable order intake increased by 7%, with all business groups contributing. In the Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, comparable sales increased by 1%, reflecting low-single-digit growth in Patient Care & Monitoring Solutions. The Adjusted EBITA margin was 90 basis points higher than in the same period last year. Comparable order intake increased by 8%.

Philips’ ongoing focus on innovation through organic and inorganic growth initiatives resulted in the following highlights in the quarter:

Building on its portfolio of long-term strategic partnerships, Philips signed multiple new agreements in the quarter. For example, Philips has partnered with the Singapore Institute of Advanced Medicine Holdings to provide its new oncology center with a range of Philips’ advanced diagnostic imaging systems, combined with clinical informatics and services for a multi-year term. Philips also signed a new 10-year Managed Equipment Services agreement for patient monitoring solutions with Le Confluent, one of the top three private hospitals in France for cardiovascular care.

Demonstrating further progress on advanced data analytics, Philips received FDA clearance for its IntelliSpace Portal 9.0 and a range of innovative applications for radiology. The platform gives clinicians a comprehensive view of each patient, helping them to diagnose conditions. Further highlighting its leadership in health informatics, Philips signed several multi-year agreements with hospitals in the US to provide them with enterprise imaging informatics solutions.

Philips’ IntelliSite Pathology Solution is currently the only digital pathology solution in the US to receive FDA clearance for primary diagnostic use. This achievement reinforces Philips’ leadership in digital pathology, a solution that is central to the diagnosis of complex diseases such as cancer.

Building on its leadership in power toothbrushes, the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart pilot with top Chinese online retailer JD.com reached a 94% rating (out of a full score of 100%), with consumers highlighting the benefits of the coaching app and the premium design.

Strengthening its Personal Health businesses, Philips acquired UK-based Health & Parenting, a leading developer of mobile applications for expectant and new parents, used by one in two expectant mothers in the UK. The company also signed an agreement to acquire Respiratory Technologies, a US-based provider of an innovative airway clearance solution for patients with chronic respiratory conditions.

To further strengthen its Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Philips signed an agreement to acquire Spectranetics. Its highly complementary portfolio, including laser atherectomy catheters, the AngioSculptX drug-coated scoring balloon and the Stellarex drug-coated balloon, will support Philips’ expansion in image-guided therapy devices. Furthermore, to reinforce its leadership position in ultrasound, Philips acquired TomTec Imaging Systems, a leading provider of clinical applications and intelligent image-analysis software.

Cost savings

In the second quarter, procurement savings amounted to EUR 61 million. Other productivity programs resulted in savings of EUR 48 million.

Capital Allocation

As announced on June 28, 2017, Philips will launch a share buyback program for an amount of EUR 1.5 billion in the third quarter of 2017, to be completed in two years. As the program will be initiated for capital reduction purposes, Philips intends to cancel all of the shares acquired under the program. Philips intends to execute part of the program through a series of individual forward transactions, unevenly distributed over the two-year period.

In July 2017, Philips made a contribution of USD 250 million to the Philips US pension fund to further improve the funding ratio. This will further decrease Philips’ interest costs going forward.

Miscellaneous

As previously reported, Philips continues to be in discussions on a civil matter with the US Department of Justice representing the FDA, arising from past inspections by the FDA in and prior to 2015, focusing primarily on the external defibrillator business in the US.

Philips Lighting

On April 25, 2017, Philips sold 22.25 million shares in Philips Lighting, of which 3.5 million shares were acquired by Philips Lighting and were cancelled. Philips’ shareholding in Philips Lighting decreased to 40.97% of Philips Lighting’s issued and outstanding share capital, down from 55.18% prior to the transaction. In addition, in Q2 2017, Philips Lighting acquired 0.65 million of its own shares in connection with its long-term incentive programs. As of June 30, 2017, Philips’ shareholding in Philips Lighting was 41.16% of the issued and outstanding share capital. Philips continues to consolidate Philips Lighting under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). As loss of control is highly probable within one year due to further sell-downs, Philips Lighting is presented as a discontinued operation in the financial statements of Philips as of the second quarter of 2017. Full details about the financial performance of Philips Lighting in the second quarter were published on July 21, 2017. The related report can be accessed here.

Quarterly Report

Second Quarter Results 2017 - Quarterly Report (https://goo.gl/JtRXSz)

Presentation

Second Quarter Results 2017 - Quarterly Results Presentation (https://goo.gl/YY8fAh)

Conference call and audio webcast

A conference call with Frans van Houten, CEO, and Abhijit Bhattacharya, CFO, to discuss the results will start at 10:00AM CET, July 24, 2017. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available through the link below.

Q2 2017 - Second Quarter 2017 Results conference call audio webcast

More information about Frans van Houten and Abhijit Bhattacharya

Click here for Mr. van Houten’s CV

Click here for Mr. Bhattacharya’s CV