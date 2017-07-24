Pittsburgh Verizon customers can celebrate having the #1 rated network

Verizon’s ongoing yearly investments combined with its use of the latest network technologies has resulted in the wireless provider coming out on top in the city of Pittsburgh in the latest rankings by RootMetrics*.

Verizon’s substantial investment in the Steel City’s network (more than $100 million in the past five years) ensures its customers have the best possible experience when they’re looking to call, post, stream and text— no matter where they are in the city. These enhancements led to a back-to-back #1 ranking for Verizon in overall network performance, as well as network reliability.

The top ranking comes as a result of hard work and dedication by its network team including substantial investment in its network throughout the city and the state. In 2016, for instance, Verizon spent more than $341 million ensuring customers throughout the state have the best possible experience. In Pittsburgh, this included adding coverage and capacity citywide, thanks to the installation of additional macros cells, small cells (mini cell sites that boost coverage and add capacity) as well as antennas in the Fort Pitt, Squirrel Hill and Liberty Tunnels. Pittsburgh Penguin fans can celebrate more than their team’s Stanley Cup win. The installation of eight small cells around the PPG Paints Arena means more fans can call, text and stream their celebrations at once.

“Ensuring we’re there for our customers when they need us most is our top priority,” said John Granby, Market President. “And our network team is dedicated to providing them the largest 4G LTE network that is unparalleled in reliability and performance.”

Building the nation’s largest and most reliable 4G LTE network means always looking for ways to make it better. Last year Verizon committed more than $11.2 billion to doing just that.

*Rankings based on RootMetrics Pittsburgh (March 2017) RootScore® Report. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on 4 national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon.