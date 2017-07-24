“A Home Unknown“: Lufthansa Travels Alongside German Star Actress Emilia Schüle

As of today, the #inspiredby Heimweh - A Home Unknown campaign again explores personal origins and identity. The newest episode is a visual journey trailing German star actress Emilia Schüle as she returns to her birthplace in Russia. The film will be broadcast across Lufthansa’s social media channels.

In “A Home Unknown”, Emilia Schüle travels to Blagoveshchensk, Russia – located in the far eastern stretches of the country on the border of China – to discover her heritage, culture and forgotten Russian traits. She visits shamans in remote villages, traverses stunning landscapes on the confluence of the Amur and Zeya Rivers, Lake Baikal and re-establishes her roots. Schüle makes this exotic expedition while riding along one of the world’s most historic train routes, the Trans-Siberian Railway. It is a journey full of images, impressions and experiences that show just how much travel can affect personal development.

Schüle recalls her initial impetus of returning to her birthplace: “Dreaming of traveling to Russia, taking the train almost to the very end. I want to explore where I’ve come from to shed light on the blind spot of my past.” The episode cinematically captures the vibrancy of emotions and revelations through a mysterious and serene landscape through Russia and Siberia. A meal and conversation with teenager girls aboard the train; a card game with a group of wives; a shamanic ritual in Siberia; running with wild horses on the shores of Lake Baikal before lighting a campfire right beside the lake, A Home Unknown encapsulates the moments that transform our lives.

Benita Struve, Senior Director Marketing Communications Lufthansa, puts it into her own words: “In the new Heimweh episode, we have managed to portray a longing for home and the meaning of your geographic origins in an even more emotional manner. We show the harmony between people and destinations and the effect local customs and traditions have on us. Emilia Schüle asks exactly the right questions for our Heimweh format. Her own story pulls us all in, lets us see our own experiences, our own journey in a new light.“

Back in Berlin, Emilia Schüle summarizes her trip:

“The journey to the place of my birth, Blagoveshchensk, was a very emotional and moving experience for me. I saw fascinating places, met wonderful people and learned so much about Russia. Now, having finally discovered this part of my past, I see my family completely differently and have learned so much about myself.”

Attuned to the German term of Heimweh, “A Home Unknown” embodies the concept that one’s birthplace is a place you always feel connected to. Despite all potential detachment, it’s literally your original of personal growth. Benita Struve adds: “The basic idea to look at what moves people to travel and what travel does to people. We have continued to develop the Heimweh idea and mesh it into our campaigns. We want to tell stories that delve deep into human emotions and reach people in all ways possible. At Lufthansa, we want to enable people to travel and to discover the world – and themselves.”

Created and produced by digital agency neulandherzer, “A Home Unknown” is the third installment of the campaign. The film and the story will be supported by daily Instagram Stories that narrate the protagonist Emilia’s journey in her diary, along with video logs recorded during the trip including her reflections, thoughts and personal discoveries along the way. Every episode is available on Lufthansa’s social media pages on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

To view the #inspiredby Heimweh – “A Home Unknown” episode in full, click here.