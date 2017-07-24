Mercedes-Benz in search of creative programmers: #MercedesBenzChallenge

The participants in the eight-week project phase will be among the first to receive over 80 experimental test APIs from a virtual Mercedes-Benz passenger car – with which to program new services or apps.

Anyone wishing to see how their idea and its implementation measures up against software developers from all over the world can now register for the Mercedes-Benz “Digital Challenge”. Here’s where to find all the information on registration, APIs, SDKs and the vehicle emulator as well as the criteria that will be used by the panel of judges: mercedes-benz-challenge.com.

The competition runs until September 28, 2017. In addition to 15,000 euros, the winner will be given the opportunity to present their project at the Web Summit in Lisbon. So don’t delay – register now!