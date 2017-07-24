Classified Ads Sites: Great for Website Traffic?

“We used some big classified ad sites for SEO and saw consistent improvement. We were hooked on the classifieds and created Bluelistme.com to drive traffic in the same way. In fact, I think our site is better.”

What many online retailers don’t know is how great the classified sites are for getting traffic to their websites.

BlueListMe.com was built to solve that problem. The site allows you to embed YouTube videos right in the post and create HTML links. Very few classified ad sites offer these features.

BlueListMe.com was created earlier this year. The owners recognize the diverse nature of doing business on the internet.

Their categories reflect this. They offer an eclectic range of categories.

Some examples of which are; the gaming and marijuana industries, as well as, categories for psychic phenomenon and online wholesale and retailers.

This includes posting opportunities for those selling on big platforms like Amazon and Etsy.

The husband and wife duo behind BlueListMe.com are known as April and Frank R. They’re aware many classified ads sites get a bad name because of the types of posts being published daily.

Frank R. addresses this by saying:

“Everyday we delete dozens of ads. These are ads usually posted in the wrong category or have broken links, or bad media or unacceptable text attached to it. We keep our site as “clean” as we possibly can.”

They have earned a living online since 2012 but didn’t understand the SEO benefits of classified ad sites until recently.

April R. says this:

“We started using some of the big classified ad sites just for SEO. We were surprised to see the traffic analytics. We saw consistent improvement over every month and it started the first month we posted. We were hooked.”

They also acknowledge how difficult it can be to get any website seen. Frank R. stated this:

“We know lots of classified ad sites don’t make it, but I think they’re doing it wrong. A lot of them scrape ads from other classified ad sites. We don’t do that. We’re building it the right way.”

Currently it is free to post on www.bluelistme.com