Altamar: New Podcast Navigates the High Seas of Global Politics

In an increasingly turbulent moment of uncertainty and unpredictability in global politics, there is something missing from the public policy debate: sanity.



“We live in a world that is being tossed and turned. The only thing that seems certain is uncertainty,” says Altamar co-host Peter Schechter. “This podcast is all about navigating the rough seas of today’s global politics and finding our way back to shore – rejecting the partisan polarization, getting past the populism, and debating pragmatic solutions.”



Altamar, a Spanish term for “high seas,” is a half-hour podcast show that will regularly feature special guests across a range of foreign policy topics and regions, from Latin America to Africa, Asia, Europe and beyond.



Schechter co-hosts Altamar with Muni Jensen, a former Colombian diplomat, television political analyst, and a highly regarded international columnist.



“At Altamar, we’re responding to the fatigue we’re all feeling over fake news and fake political correctness, intolerance; the source of so much confusion over crucial events,” says Jensen. “It’s time for frank discussion on these issues, challenges and dissent are welcome on this podcast, here we figure out why the news matters to you, no matter where it takes place.”



The Altamar podcast is launching its first two episodes, featuring James Williams of Engage Cuba on Trump’s reversal of the opening with Havana, and John Avlon of The Daily Beast and French historian Jean Garrigues discussing the viability of Emmanuel Macron’s challenge to populism. Future episodes will feature expert guests exploring whether Russia is winning, how to find an off-ramp in the Qatar crisis, and South Africa’s collapsing soft power, among other issues.



To learn more and subscribe to the podcast, please visit https://altamar.us.

