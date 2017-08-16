Tragedy Leads Pastor to Rediscover the Virtues of “Thank You”

A few years ago, a tragedy befell the Mosgroves. Elsie, a social worker and wife of Pastor Ralph, became disabled after suffering a fall at the age of 75. She received a partial hip replacement and a vertebroplasty, she never regained her mobility, having to use a mobility aid until her death in 2015 at the age of 83. Though the tragedy impacted both husband and wife, it enabled them to experience and express gratitude in meaningful ways.



Pastor Ralph shares his and his late wife’s thoughts and reflections on gratitude through his book “Saying Thanks and Beyond: Is Saying Thank You Enough?” (Archway Publishing, 2017). While it seems like a husband’s parting gift to a wife he loved so much, the book also stands out as an exposition of the aforementioned topic. For Pastor Ralph, the words “thank you” not only serves as a point of contact between persons but also conveys a positive message that sparks a ripple effect of happiness.



It is thanks to the tragedy the Mosgroves experienced that they somewhat found their own version of ’acres of diamonds’ - in the forms of encounters or interactions with people who have shown them kindness, generosity, patience, and self-denial. Rather than turn sorrow into tragedy, they made it an experience worth reflecting.



Pastor Ralph’s “Saying Thanks and Beyond: Is Saying Thank You Enough?” is up for grabs at the upcoming 2017 Beijing International Book Fair, which will take place from August 23 to 27.



“Saying Thanks and Beyond: Is Saying Thank You Enough?”

Written by Ralph Mosgrove

Published by Archway Publishing

Published date: March 30, 2017

Paperback price: $9.97



About the Author



Ralph Mosgrove, widowed in 2015, is a retired Navy Veteran, Pastor and Educator. Employed in human relations, counseling and a musician, he is a father and grandfather. Ralph lives in St. Petersburg, FL. This is his debut book.