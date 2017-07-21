Ingram Micro Executes Global Cloud Growth Plan; Expands Leadership Team to Deliver Greater Business Innovation to Channel Partners

Ingram Micro Inc. today announced its Cloud organization’s game plan supporting exponential growth is well underway with the addition of two seasoned sales executives and a new initiative tied to expanding, engaging and enabling its global cloud technology partner ecosystem.

Richard Dufty, a recognized Fortune 500 technology executive with significant experience in cloud, digital transformation and platforms, joins as senior vice president, Global Cloud Platform Group, Ingram Micro Cloud. Tim FitzGerald, a celebrated distribution executive and top cloud services leader, joins as vice president, Cloud Channel Sales, North America, Ingram Micro Cloud. Simultaneously, Jason Bystrak, previously head of North America Cloud Channel Sales, has been appointed executive director, Partner Enablement, Ingram Micro Cloud.

Ingram Micro’s global Cloud business is exceeding growth expectations and outperforming competitors. To date, the Ingram Micro Cloud Platform Group supports approximately five million users including one third of the world’s leading service providers. Additionally, with more than 40,000 registered cloud partners on the company’s industry-leading Cloud Marketplace and approximately 1,500 dedicated associates leading the way, Ingram Micro Cloud has evolved from cloud services aggregator to cloud services platform innovator and market enabler.

“Our go-to-market strategy is proven and we are investing in the talent and technology needed to empower our channel partners and further accelerate cloud adoption worldwide,” said Nimesh Davé, executive vice president, Global Cloud, Ingram Micro. “With the appointment of Richard and Tim, we are executing to plan and extending our reach within North America and across the globe, continuing to deliver the cloud services and solutions our channel partners require to build their businesses. Under Jason’s leadership, we are expanding our technology partner ecosystem to provide more business value and deliver relevant relationships our channel partners need to succeed.”

Dufty is charged with innovating and overseeing the overall cloud growth strategy for Ingram Micro’s expanding platform business, which includes the Odin, Ensim, APS Connect, Federation and Cloud Orchestrator product and service portfolios. His impressive software industry experience includes managing sales for Fortune 500 enterprises and delivering exponential growth for start-ups, including taking one from Series A to a $1B cloud valuation. Prior to joining Ingram Micro, Dufty led worldwide sales for AppDirect. Earlier in his career, he also led all U.S. sales and channels at Symantec Norton Business. He reports directly to Davé.

FitzGerald, whose responsibilities span across the IT and telecom ecosystems, is responsible for accelerating the growth and furthering the development of Ingram Micro Cloud’s platforms, marketplace and services throughout the U.S. and Canada. Prior to joining Ingram Micro, FitzGerald served as the vice president of digital transformation for Tech Data and spent more than two decades with Avnet, leading the value-added distributor’s emerging technologies’ team and spearheading its cloud solutions business. As a recognized industry leader, he has earned the title of one of the “World’s Top MSP Experts” from MSPmentor, as well as a top 10 position in CRN’s “Top 100 U.S. Channel Services Executives” and “Cloud Computing Advocates You Should Know.” In this role, FitzGerald reports to Renée Bergeron, senior vice president, Global Cloud, as well as Kirk Robinson, senior vice president, Go-To-Market, Ingram Micro.

As executive director of partner enablement, Bystrak leads the establishment, enablement and expansion of Ingram Micro Cloud’s ecosystem of technology partners, which includes the most innovative Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) providers in the world. Under his guidance, Ingram Micro Cloud will proactively identify, recruit and onboard these technology partners with the goal of integrating them into Ingram Micro’s growing portfolio of platforms. In this new role, Bystrak reports directly to Tarik Faouzi, vice president, Global Cloud Product Management, Ingram Micro.

