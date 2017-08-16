East Meets West in Eye-opening Book About Buddhist and Christian Perspective

Edmund Anthony Talmont’s book, “Revelations: Told From a Buddhist and a Christian Perspective” ventures into the most important, but usually overlooked aspects of human life, religion and spirituality. Not only does his book deal with the inner and personal level of the personal and spiritual aspects, it also investigates into how religion and spirituality has affected the course of history.

Talmont cites the similarities of great nations from history, such as Greece and Germany and how their respective shortcomings have plunged them to war, especially World War II. Not only war, he also shows the connection of the different social ills of society and environmental destruction with the different religions and beliefs from around the world, with special emphasis on the two seemingly divergent, but practically similar religions: Buddhism and Christianity.

“Revelations: Told From a Buddhist and a Christian Perspective” will be an important reading material and reference people of different walks of life and spiritual awareness. The event to watch this book out for is the upcoming 2017 Beijing International Book Fair on August 23, 2017.

Revelations: Told From a Buddhist and a Christian Perspective

Written by: Edmund Anthony Talmont

Published by: Outskirts Press

Published date: October 26, 2015

Paperback price: $7.95



About the author

Edmund Anthony Talmont was born from a Lithuanian father and a Japanese mother. He practiced the Roman Catholic Christian teachings in his early childhood. He attended Tarrant County Junior College after he was discharged from the Marine Corps. In college, he took a philosophy class that prompted a philosophical discussion with his father. He discussed with his father that a person should be able to practice whatever religion he or she desired, and convinced his father to allow his mother to practice Buddhism. Edmund has been practicing Nichiren Daishonin’s Buddhism for over 25 years. He is a certified public accountant in the State of Texas and has a master’s in business administration from the University of Texas at Arlington. Edmund’s interest in information technology launched his second career as a lead database administrator.