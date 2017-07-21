Bombardier Delivers the First Dual-Class, 86-seat Q400 Aircraft to Philippine Airlines

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft delivered the world’s first dual-class, 86 seat turboprop aircraft to Philippine Airlines at its facility in Toronto, Canada, where the aircraft is manufactured.

“We congratulate Philippine Airlines for taking delivery of the world’s first dual-class, 86-seat Q400 aircraft, and are confident that the airline will continue to benefit from the outstanding performance of Bombardier turboprops,” said Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. "This delivery is an example of how Bombardier’s Q400 is an ideal solution for airlines that require higher-performance and larger turboprops as they develop regional routes to meet increasing passenger demand. Bombardier is proud to have the only commercial turboprop available today to offer up to 90 seats.”

“With its superior performance capabilities, unmatched profitability advantages and exceptional passenger experience, the new Q400 aircraft will enable Philippine Airlines to increase its competitiveness and set a new standard for turboprops in the region,” said Jaime J. Bautista, President and Chief Operating Officer, Philippine Airlines. “We are excited to bring this new aircraft back to the Philippines, and are confident that the Q400 aircraft will continue to play a significant role in positioning Philippine Airlines as a five-star airline and in regaining its dominance in the domestic market.”

Philippine Airlines’ new Q400 aircraft is configured with 86 seats in economy and premium economy classes with a 29-inch and 33-inch seat pitch respectively. The aircraft delivered today is scheduled to enter into service in two weeks.

This milestone aircraft is part of Philippine Airlines’ purchase agreement announced on December 8, 2016 – which included a firm order for five Q400 aircraft and purchase rights for an additional seven. Following the exercise of the purchase rights announced at the 2017 International Paris Air Show, Philippine Airlines now has firm orders for 12 Q400 aircraft.

About Philippine Airlines

Philippine Airlines (PAL) is the flag carrier of the Philippines. Headquartered in Manila, PAL celebrates its 76th anniversary this year as the first commercial airline in Asia. Operating out of its hubs at Ninoy Aquino International Airport of Manila and Mactan-Cebu International Airport of Cebu with a fleet of 81 aircraft, PAL serves 30 destinations in the Philippines and over 45 destinations internationally.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world’s leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes

For information about Philippine Airlines, visit: www.philippineairlines.com

Bombardier, Q400 and Q Series are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.