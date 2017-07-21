San Diego Splash Secures First-Ever Endorsement Deal with Miracle Whip

Today, the Miracle Whip brand and the San Diego Splash, the oldest team in San Diego Women’s Basketball Association and winners of multiple gold medals at National Senior Games, announced an official endorsement deal spanning the 2017-18 basketball season.

This is the first-ever endorsement deal for the San Diego Splash, and likely for any team that plays at their local YMCA.

The San Diego Splash rose to fame in late June 2017 when they were featured in their first ever national sports segment. With over 12 million views of the initial video and counting, they have captured the hearts of America. The team is comprised of women all 80 years and older, with their ‘most-seasoned’ player dropping dimes at 92 years young.

“I think it’s awesome, said Nina Duncan, #21, when asked about the newfound fame. “I never thought this could happen and it’s beyond my expectations. I just hope it inspires other older people to get out and do something. Anything!””

As part of the initial partnership, the San Diego Splash will receive support for their annual girls basketball camp scholarship program, league fees, official brand gear for warmups, and an ample supply of Miracle Whip.

“Miracle Whip is a brand that recognizes that some of the best things have been around for the longest time,” said Matt Carpenter, Director of Marketing for Miracle Whip. “This spring, we brought back our original gold standard recipe. Then, when we learned about the Splash, we knew that this was our opportunity to celebrate a group of women who are challenging the expectations of just how good 80 years can look. This is a team filled with spirit, originality, and of course, excellent hook shots.”

The longstanding history of Miracle Whip is not lost on the Splash either.

“I couldn’t be happier because I’ve been a Miracle Whip fan since I was 3 years old,” said Jean Feild, #7, now 86. “My grandparents had it in their icebox. My mother had it in her refrigerator. And it’s been in my refrigerator and my kids’ refrigerators for years.”

Meanwhile, the team is ready to put jars of the original gold standard recipe Miracle Whip to good use at home, particularly spread on sandwiches and in potato salad.

“We like to spread the love with Miracle Whip,” said Marge Carl, #30. “Get it?”

Official photos and video announcing endorsement deal can be found on the Miracle Whip Facebook page. The San Diego Splash can be found hooping it up with the younger teams nearly every Sunday at the Mission Valley YMCA.

About San Diego Splash

San Diego Senior Women’s Basketball Association is comprised of 14 women’s teams age 50 and over. They have been playing at the Mission Valley YMCA since 1993. The league became a non-profit association in 2003, and has 135 members. The mission of the league is to have fun playing and to give many San Diego County girls the opportunity to receive scholarships for summer basketball camps. Splash and the SWBA are all about spreading the love and playing it forward. For more information, see their website at http://swba.us.com or see them hooping on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/sandiegoswba.

