Basic Plumbing Repair Leads to the Discovery of Asbestos in Family’s Home

In June, WIVB published a report about how a simple plumbing project forced a New York woman and her three children to temporarily have to leave their home. According to the broadcast, the woman called a plumbing company to make a basic repair. The plumber, aware of the approximate age of the home and the fact that it could contain asbestos that would be disturbed during the project, wisely had the walls and ceiling tested. The test results confirmed the presence of asbestos.

Many residential, institutional and commercial properties built up until the 1970s contain materials that have asbestos. The term “asbestos-containing material” means any material which contains more than 1% asbestos by weight. Common asbestos-containing materials include joint compounds, patching and textured paints; cement roofing, shingles and siding; floor tiles, vinyl sheet flooring and adhesives; and insulation, just to name a few.

“During repair, remodeling and demolition projects, these materials can be disturbed and release asbestos fibers into the air if the proper safety precautions have not been put in place,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Asbestos exposure can cause lung cancer, asbestosis and mesothelioma, a type of cancer that is often fatal. Almost no asbestos-containing materials are labeled, so a simple and inexpensive test is the only way to know for sure if asbestos is present or not.”

EMSL Analytical, Inc. provides testing from asbestos and a wide range of other potential indoor environmental quality (IEQ) hazards. They also provide all of the sampling supplies necessary and even offer easy-to-use test kits for many IEQ concerns. EMSL has even sponsored an educational video about asbestos in the home that can be seen at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CoxFFHrQNy4.

To learn more about EMSL’s asbestos, environmental and indoor air quality (IAQ) testing services, please visit www.EMSL.com, call (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com . For access to indoor environmental quality test kits, visit www.EMSLTestKits.com.

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC’s, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.

