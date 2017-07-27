“The Second Start,” An Amazon Best-Selling Book is Free For One More Day (07/28/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Tammy Lee Schumacher’s new book, “The Second Start: Finding Joy in the New You.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day on July 28th.

Tammy Lee Schumacher a teenage mom, now at the age of 55 has earned over 200 mom years with 5 children and 11 grandchildren. She knows what it takes to Make SHIFT Happen and listen to that inner compass even in the most uncertain and scariest of times. This book is about more than the journey of a 37-year marriage on the verge of destruction. “The Second Start” is a raw and honest and at times explosive orgasmic roller coaster of a read, that lends to the reader clever and simple tips with deep insight on how to HAVE IT ALL.

Tammy’s commitment to Divine Self-Expression comes through the pages as she shares her, “when real life hands you challenges” story and her commitment to her Truth, self-realization and the commitment to Trust she had to have in order to jump off the cliff numerous times in her life. Her courage and perseverance are astounding as you will see as she carries the message of empowerment and inner growth, especially of women into the world. Tammy’s refreshing outlook and rare openness packs a punch that you will surely remember, especially with her impactful and encouraging core message: “if I can you can”.

“The Second Start” is more than a book, it’s a movement geared to assist people who are waking up and are READY to claim their God-given Divine power, find your purpose and voice and let her rip and to start creating your Heaven on Earth, the life you love to live, with No More Excuses and truly celebrate your successes! Tammy Lee Schumacher is an author, healer, speaker, mentor, and teacher, inspiring and empowering others. To learn more about her programs, retreats and online courses visit www.TransformIntoJoy.com

The Second Start by Tammy Lee Schumacher will be free and available for download on Amazon for 1 more day (07/28/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073Q15JL6. “The Second Start” has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“This book isn’t something you’ll be able to put down and finish days later. You’ll binge read it. Amazing story, very inspirational!” – Tom P.

“I couldn’t stop reading. There are so many parts of this book that completely relate to my own life. What a great outlook and thought process of turning things around. I always say there is a reason I am guided to see or read something and this is just what I needed to read at this moment in my life.” – Nat B.

For More Information:

For more questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact Rebecca, Author Liaison, at (626) 765-9750 or email info@bestsellerpublishing.org .

Best Seller Publishing is a Los Angeles Publishing Company dedicated to helping business owners and entrepreneurs become “the hunted” with their best-selling books.

About the Author:

Earning over 200 mom years being a Teen mom and bride, Tammy Lee Schumacher has triumphed over many challenges in life to be where she is today. Desiring the path to be a bit easier for others, especially women that is why continues to coach, teach, speaks and trains women how to step up and into their greatness with confidence and find their own voice. Tammy Lee wrote her first book, “The Second Start,” sharing her story in so many levels of courage, perseverance, with a rawness and truth that you do not find easily these days. Come join in on the journey as Tammy Lee shares real life happenings and special golden nuggets and simple tips that may help you on your own path to finding out how special you really are.