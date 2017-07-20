Véhiposte brings in Peugeot alongside Citroën to renew its automotive fleet

The orders for the PEUGEOT 208 and the New CITROËN C3 are now open for the current year at Véhiposte, the La Poste Group subsidiary specialised in fleet management.

After a call for tender, Véhiposte referenced:

• The PEUGEOT 208 Active versions, equipped with the 5-speed manual gearbox, 1.6L BlueHDi 75 hp Diesel engine and 1.2L PureTech 82 hp petrol engine.

The brand’s largest selling model worldwide and in Europe, the PEUGEOT 208 has the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit®, an innovative driver’s area that has been popular with customers since its launch. The PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® has a compact steering wheel, a heads-up console and a large touchscreen.

• The New CITROËN C3 in its Live BlueHDi 75 hp version, equipped with the 5-speed manual gearbox, a version designed specifically for La Poste.

The New C3 was launched at the end of 2016 and is the 3rd generation of the best-selling model, 3.5 million of them having been produced since 2002. The employee reversibility kit, reserved exclusively for professional customers, allows for fleet vehicles to be converted into passenger cars at the end of their contract, simplifying resale.

These vehicles BlueHDi engines benefit from a particulate filter and SCR technology that provide proven, highest rated performance in treating nitrogen oxides. Groupe PSA thus provides this effective and long-lasting solution to reducing Diesel engine emissions that preserves driving comfort.

This referencing by VÉHIPOSTE shows once again that Groupe PSA vehicles offer concrete solutions that are adapted to the needs of business professionals.