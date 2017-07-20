BASF begins production of Palatinol DOTP plasticizer at its Pasadena, Texas facility

BASF started the production of Palatinol® DOTP (dioctyl terephthalate), a general purpose plasticizer, at its Pasadena, Texas facility, with a nameplate capacity of 60,000 metric tons per year. The plant enables BASF to respond to the growing demand for non-ortho-phthalate plasticizers in North America, and strengthens its position as a reliable source for DOTP.

In addition, operations started at an oxo alcohol unit for 2-EH (2-ethylhexanol) at the Pasadena site, with a nameplate capacity of 100,000 metric tons per year. This secures consistent raw material integration for Palatinol DOTP, while also strengthening the reliability of BASF’s 2-EHA (2-ethylhexyl acrylate) production at the company’s site in Freeport, Texas.

“The new capacities provide increased potential for BASF in the non-ortho-phthalate plasticizers market,” said Heather Remley, Senior Vice President, Petrochemicals North America. “Production at our Pasadena facility reinforces BASF as a valued supplier and reliable partner for plasticizers in North America.”

As part of its global production network, BASF offers a broad portfolio of plasticizers, including general-purpose plasticizers, and specialty plasticizers, such as adipates, polymerics, and trimellitates.

Manufacturers use plasticizers to soften and increase the flexibility of rigid PVC (polyvinylchloride). With Palatinol DOTP, a terephthalate, in its portfolio, BASF offers effective solutions to producers of vinyl film and sheet applications for flooring, coated fabrics, and wire and cable coatings.

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has more than 17,500 employees in North America, and had sales of $16.2 billion in 2016. For more information about BASF’s North American operations, visit www.basf.us.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. The approximately 114,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions and Oil & Gas. BASF generated sales of about €58 billion in 2016. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt (BAS), London (BFA) and Zurich (BAS). Further information at www.basf.com.