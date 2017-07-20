Volkswagen Truck & Bus increases unit sales in first half of 2017

Volkswagen Truck & Bus takes a positive view of the sales figures for the first half of 2017. MAN, Scania and Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus sold some 96,000 vehicles – for the Group as a whole this means an increase of 8%. The three brands have thus continued the strong upward trend from the first quarter of 2017.

In the first half of 2017, sales at MAN Truck & Bus rose to 41,700 vehicles (+5%). This figure includes the new transporter product range, the MAN TGE, sale of which started in the second quarter of 2017. Sales of vehicles from Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus were supported by positive demand from the export sector and were, at 11,750 units, 16% higher than in the previous year. Scania’s unit sales rose by 8% on the previous year’s figure to 43,610 trucks and buses.

Andreas Renschler, CEO of Volkswagen Truck & Bus and Volkswagen AG Board Member responsible for commercial vehicles, commented as follows: “We are very satisfied with the development of our unit sales and the further buildup of Volkswagen Truck & Bus in the first half-year 2017. The positive trend is continuing, in particular in the regions South America, Russia, and China.”

In the truck sector all three of the Volkswagen Truck & Bus brands recorded an increase in their sales figures. With a total of 87,530 vehicles, they sold 7% more than in the previous year. Development in the various regions differed, however. In the EU28+2 (EU member states, Norway and Switzerland) sales were, at 53,860 at almost the same level as in 2016. In South America the brands recorded sales of 13,230 trucks, an increase of 20% on the previous year’s figure. In Argentina reforms implemented by the state and impetus from the agricultural sector led to a significant rise in unit sales. In Russia signs of an economic recovery and falling inflation rates generated considerable growth in sales. The positive development in sales in China made a particularly large contribution to the 47% growth in sales in the Asia-Pacific region.

The bus business too developed positively in the first half of 2017. Sales of buses from the Volkswagen Truck & Bus brands totaled 8,480 vehicles, an increase of 12%.

MAN: Platooning project with DB Schenker, successful launch of the TGE transporter TGE and a major order for gas buses

In the first half of this year, MAN received funding approval from the German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure for its ground-breaking platooning project with transportation company DB Schenker. For the first time in Germany truck platoons will be tested in everyday operation on the digital test section of the A9 motorway. In this project the practicability and system security will be tested in real road traffic and also in the logistics processes at DB Schenker.

An important milestone in the first half of the year was the market launch of the new MAN TGE. With the TGE, which is identical in construction to the new Crafter from Volkswagen Nutzfahrzeuge, MAN for the first time has a light commercial vehicle for customers in the fields of logistics, courier services, and craft trades. Active selling has now followed on the successful start of production in the first quarter. The TGE rounds off the MAN portfolio and will enable the manufacturer to cater to the fast-growing demand for light commercial vehicles. The growth in online trading will ensure a strong and sustained demand, especially in urban regions.

Another success for MAN was the major order from a South Korean bus operator, who will in future have 30 ultramodern MAN CNG low-floor buses in operation. The new buses underline MAN’s position as a leading manufacturer of gas buses in Europe. In South Korea natural gas is important as a fuel because of its low emissions.

Scania: Cooperation with HAVI, successful launch of Scania One and Scania Growth Capital

Scania in the first half-year announced the future cooperation with logistics group HAVI. The goal is to improve the CO2 balance in transportation to and from McDonald’s restaurants in many European countries. In this, HAVI intends to use more gas-driven commercial vehicles and hybrid models from Scania. In this way approx. 70% of all vehicles in the HAVI fleet in various European countries are planned to be running on alternative fuels by 2021.

In February 2017, Scania presented its new digital marketplace, Scania One, which is aimed at fleet operators and drivers and offers them a number of services. With Scania One, drivers of more than 270,000 digitally connected Scania trucks can access the Scania services and also use services of third-party providers.

Another highlight was the founding of Scania Growth Capital in February, which enables investment in innovative, fast-growing start-ups. By taking a stake in Enersize OY, a software specialist for compressed-air systems, Scania Growth Capital has already successfully concluded its first transaction. July 2017 saw the second transaction with the acquisition of a stake in Berlin-based start-up sennder. Access to new ideas of relevance to the industry is intended to make Scania even more fit for the future.

Strong export business at Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus

Despite the difficult political and economic situation in Brazil, Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus recorded a positive trend in sales which was borne on strong export business. The rising demand in Argentina and in the region as a whole had a positive effect on unit sales. With the VW Delivery 8.160, VW Delivery 10.160, and VW Constellation 24.280, Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus also has the most successful models in the respective segments in the Brazilian market. Following a rise in orders in the first half-year, Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus on July 10 returned to the five-day-week.

The noticeable upward trend in South America is confirmation of the long-term strategy and of confidence in the region. Andreas Renschler: “We were always convinced of the great potential of South America. This confidence is now being rewarded with rising sales figures.” The investments planned in Brazil underline the significance of this country for Volkswagen Truck & Bus. In the next five years, for example, 420 million euros will be invested in renewal of the product portfolio, modernization of the plant at Resende and connectivity services.