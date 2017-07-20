This week, DB Schenker Mexico celebrates its 40th anniversary—a notable milestone for an organization that started out with a single location and 40 associates. Today, the company has 500 employees working in its corporate office in Mexico City and in its Guadalajara, Monterrey, Queretaro, Puebla, Cancun, Ciudad Juarez and various other branches.

Philippe Gilbert, Regional CEO of DB Schenker Americas commented, “Schenker Mexico had an outstanding 2016. The history of our past 40-years and the strategy that is in action throughout the Americas suggests to me we have an even more exciting 40-years ahead of us. This anniversary is a great opportunity for our customers, colleagues and partners to celebrate our combined success.”

DB Schenker Mexico offers complete services in Air Freight, Ocean Freight, Land Freight, Customs Brokerage, Over-dimensioned Projects, Warehousing, and Contract Logistics. Because of its steady growth, it’s among the largest freight forwarders and logistics providers in the country, certified with ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004.

Enrique Valera, Managing Director/Mexico said, “Because we have such a wide representation across the country, we’re covering most of the industrial output and importing parties in Mexico.”

Valera, who joined DB Schenker as a sales and operations manager in the 1990s and has worked in different locations since then, said the logistics provider originally offered a mix of services, such as break bulk, deconsolidation and travel agency/ticketing services. Now known as “logistics,” these services helped form the foundation for the company’s successful, long-term venture in Mexico.

While on that 40-year-long journey, DB Schenker Mexico has evolved and expanded to include a complete range of logistics products and services that cater to a broad swath of customer segments. And there’s more to come, according to Valera. “There are a lot of untapped opportunities here in Mexico,” said Valera, “where we have our eye on a few new vertical markets, including but not limited to semiconductors and hospitality services.”

In addition to commemorating its 40th anniversary, DB Schenker Mexico is also celebrating its newfound status as one of its parent company’s most successful subsidiaries. Earlier this year, it received the company’s CEO award for midsized companies (those with $50 million to $200 million Euros in annual revenue).

“We’re extremely pleased to receive this award, to be recognized as a best-in-class for midsized organizations within Schenker,” said Antonio Soda, National Sales Director/Mexico. “We came in at the top spot worldwide for our category based on several different key performance indicators (KPIs) and we hope to be competing next year in the +200 million euros category”

