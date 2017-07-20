NFI Wins Cargonet Best in Cargo Security Award

Leading supply chain solutions provider, NFI, has been awarded CargoNet’s Best in Cargo Security Award in the Large Motor Carrier category for its cargo theft prevention efforts. The award was presented to NFI on June 30th at CargoNet’s Supply Chain Cargo & Security Summit in Jersey City, N.J.

With a dedicated fleet of more than 2,200 tractors and 8,300 trailers across North America, customers trust NFI to move and store freight in a timely and secure manner. As the company continues to grow, NFI leverages partnerships, such as CargoNet, coupled with technology and an experienced security team to ensure that supply chains operate without delay.

Criteria for the award include the company’s willingness and ability to commit resources to security, standard operating procedures and best practices, and the extent of utilization of the CargoNet program. CargoNet, a Verisk Analytics business, helps prevent cargo theft and improve recovery rates through secure and controlled information sharing among theft victims, their business partners, and law enforcement.

“NFI is thrilled to accept the Best in Cargo Security Award from CargoNet,” said Sandor Lengyel, Director of Security. “Our membership with CargoNet provides information that allows us to stay at the forefront of trends and challenges in cargo theft resulting in better service for our customers and assuring the most secure supply chain.”

“CargoNet is proud to have NFI as a supporting member,” said CargoNet General Manager, Anthony Canale. “It’s been clear from the beginning that they place a strong emphasis on security and allocate appropriate resources to combat fraud and theft. NFI’s active engagement and participation in CargoNet’s security education awareness programs helped them earn the 2016 ‘Best in Cargo Security’ award.”

Keeping customers’ products safe is a priority across NFI’s suite of supply chain solutions which includes dedicated fleets, warehousing, brokerage, transportation management, global logistics, commercial real estate, and intermodal. With an understanding that each customer’s requirements are unique, NFI leverages specialized expertise across a range of industries such as grocery, consumer packaged goods, food and beverage, and retail to provide secure, integrated solutions and ensure customer satisfaction.

NFI is a fully integrated supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. Privately held by the Brown family since its inception in 1932, NFI generates more than $1.3 billion in annual revenue and employs more than 8,400 associates. NFI owns facilities globally and operates more than 33.5 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space. Its company-owned fleet consists of over 2,200 tractors and 8,300 trailers, operated by more than 2,600 company drivers and 325 owner operators. Its business lines include dedicated transportation, warehousing, intermodal, brokerage, transportation management, global logistics, and real estate services. For more information about NFI, visit www.nfiindustries.com or call 1-877-NFI-3777.

CargoNet®, a Verisk Analytics business (Nasdaq: VRSK), helps prevent cargo theft and improve recovery rates through secure and controlled information sharing among theft victims, their business partners, and law enforcement. CargoNet is centered on a national database and information-sharing system managed by crime analysts and subject-matter experts. By applying a synchronized, layered approach, CargoNet exploits the weakness of cargo thieves at multiple points. CargoNet offers integrated databases, a theft alert system, task force and investigations support, and a tractor/trailer theft deterrence program. CargoNet also provides driver education and incentives, secondary-market monitoring and interdictions, crime trend analysis and loss control services, and training. More information on CargoNet can be found at http://www.cargonet.com.