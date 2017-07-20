Kuehne + Nagel expands its leading position in Perishables Logistics

CFI, 1974 established by Alfred Kuehlewind as one-man office in Los Angeles shipping strawberries to Europe, today operates 14 locations throughout the United States including Alaska and Hawaii with more than 700 employees. The company is specialised in airfreight export and import as well as distribution of seafood, all kinds of agricultural products, flowers and greens. As a leader in the US perishable forwarding industry, CFI differentiates itself through its expertise, ability to provide high-end visibility and delivering unprecedented product quality for its customers’ fresh chains. Alfred Kuehlewind, Founder and CEO of CFI: “We are looking forward to become part of the Kuehne + Nagel Group. The planned transaction will offer us new growth perspectives and access to a global logistics network. Both companies’ customers will benefit from an extended service scope.”

The acquisition of Trillvane Ltd, Kenya, will enable Kuehne + Nagel to strengthen its position in perishables operations between Kenya and Europe, in particular to the UK. With its 130 employees Trillvane is specialised in the export of flowers and vegetables. Its location at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi provides easy and quick access to all major airlines allowing for later cut-offs and shorter transit times leading to both cost savings and optimal handling of temperature sensitive goods.

Yngve Ruud, member of the Management Board of Kuehne + Nagel International AG, responsible for Airfreight Logistics: “The two acquisitions mark another important step in our global perishable logistics strategy. These two transactions further strengthen and expand our fresh chain network connecting key production countries to major consumer markets. The business potential in the steadily growing global perishable sector is huge. Based on our dedicated network – by now the largest in the logistics industry for perishables – and globally integrated IT systems we can scale business opportunities and accelerate our growth in this sector with end-to-end transparency. At the same time, we improve our global and national positioning in airfreight. Together with CFI Kuehne + Nagel becomes the number 2 airfreight forwarder in the United States and the acquisition of Trillvane confirms our leading position in Kenya.”

All parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price. Both transactions are subject to customary closing conditions and to clearance by the competent merger control authorities.

About Kuehne + Nagel

With over 70,000 employees at more than 1.300 locations in over 100 countries, the Kuehne + Nagel Group is one of the world’s leading logistics companies. Its strong market position lies in the seafreight, airfreight, contract logistics and overland businesses, with a clear focus on providing IT-based integrated logistics solutions.Further information can be found at www.kuehne-nagel.com