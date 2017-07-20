FedEx Corp. Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, Christine P. Richards, to Retire September 30, 2017

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) today announced that Christine P. Richards, executive vice president, general counsel and secretary, will retire effective September 30, 2017. Richards, 62, has led the company’s legal, regulatory, governmental affairs and security groups since 2005. Her successor will be named later.

“Christine Richards has provided bold and innovative leadership in successfully addressing a wide variety of critical legal, regulatory and security challenges and opportunities for FedEx,” said Frederick W. Smith, FedEx Corp. chairman and chief executive officer. “Her untiring work ethic and in-depth knowledge of the inner workings of the business have made her service as a counselor and business partner invaluable.”

Richards joined the Federal Express Legal department in 1984 and served in a variety of leadership positions prior to assuming her current role. As General Counsel, she directed the aggressive legal strategies that protected the FedEx brand from misguided government investigations and legislative threats. She also led multiple successful business negotiations and acquisitions, including most recently the completion of the acquisition of TNT.