7th Energy of Victories national sports journalism festival launched

Gazprom, the Russian Olympic Committee, and the Federation of Sports Journalists of Russia announced the start of the 7th Energy of Victories national sports journalism festival contest for Russian-language mass media based in Russia and abroad.

The primary goals of the contest are to promote the Olympic movement, sports, and healthy living, as well as to improve the quality of sports journalism in Russia.

The festival’s organizing committee invites sports journalists (including staff and freelance writers) from Russian-language mass media based in Russia and abroad to take part in the contest by sending Russian-language submissions broadcast or published in print or online media between December 19, 2016, and October 10, 2017.

The 1st Energy of Victories national sports journalism festival contest was organized by Gazprom in 2011 within the Gazprom 2014 project. Since then, over 1,700 journalists from all Russian regions and 15 foreign countries have participated in the contest.

The 7th Energy of Victories festival contest was organized by the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC). Gazprom acts as a general partner in the contest.

Close collaboration between Gazprom and the ROC began with the signing of a long-term cooperation program in 2001. Gazprom provided the ROC with financial support in training Russian athletes for the Olympic Games in Salt Lake City (2002), Athens (2004), London (2012), and Sochi (2014). Gazprom also built unique industrial facilities and sports venues in the lead-up to the Winter Olympics in Sochi.

On October 23, 2014, Gazprom and the ROC signed the Memorandum of Cooperation. Gazprom was named as a general sponsor of the Russian Olympic team.

Contestants will compete in the following categories:

Best Video Report/Film/Coverage (for television);

Best Radio Report (for radio);

Best Article (for print and online publications);

Best Photo Report/Coverage (for print and online publications).

Applications and submissions for the contest are to be sent to the following address: Russian Olympic Committee (ROC Information Service), 8 Luzhnetskaya Embankment, Moscow, 119991, Russia, or to energiya2017@olympic.ru between July 15 and October 10, 2017.

The final round of the 7th Energy of Victories festival contest will take place in Moscow on November 23 and 24, 2017.