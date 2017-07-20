Cloud check: Analysts rate Deutsche Telekom’s cloud offering top-notch

Research and advisory company Gartner placed T-Systems as a European leader for cloud providers for the seventh time in a row, positioned furthest for completeness of vision. In its latest Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Infrastructure Utility Services, Gartner compared the performance of 16 European providers.

The Information Services Group (formerly Experton) also places Deutsche Telekom in the leading group in its latest provider comparison for Cloud Transformation/Operations Services and XaaS. The analysts see the Deutsche Telekom portfolio for Digital Workspace Services & Solutions as Leader in 11 out of 15 market categories. Two criteria for the good rating are the transparent pricing model as well as consulting services which cover all technology aspects. ISG singles out T-Systems, Deutsche Telekom’s corporate customer arm, as the “Most competitive leader” for corporate customers in terms of Digital Workspace Services. ISG also rates Deutsche Telekom’s cloud offering for small and mid-size enterprises as “Best Leader” thanks to suitable consulting services and technologies.

“Deutsche Telekom has created for all its customers, from international corporate customers down to medium-sized and small enterprises, a cloud ecosystem with technology and software partners so it can offer and manage a comprehensive portfolio of private and public clouds. As a result we can offer and manage a comprehensive portfolio of private and public clouds or provide access to this portfolio directly via our cloud portal. Instead of depending on certain technologies, we can offer our customers exactly what they need for their business,” says Frank Strecker, responsible for T-Systems’ cloud business.

