“América Móvil informs about spectrum auction results in Costa Rica”

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (“AMX”) [BMV: AMX] [NYSE: AMX | AMOV] [LATIBEX: XAMXL], informs that, as a result of the spectrum auction carried out today by Superintendence of Telecommunications (“SUTEL”) in Costa Rica, its subsidiary Claro CR Telecomunicaciones, S.A. (“Claro”) gained a total of 20MHz in the 1800 MHz band and 10 MHz in the 1900/2100 MHz (AWS) band. The concessions will expire on 2032. These concessions will be granted upon compliance of certain requirements provided under the auction rules issued by SUTEL.

