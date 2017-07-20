Pegasystems and Accenture Team to Offer Communications Service Providers (CSPs) Intelligent Customer Decisioning as a Service to Improve Customer Engagement

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering customer engagement at the world’s leading enterprises, and Accenture (NYSE: ACN), a leading global professional services company, today launched Intelligent Customer Decisioning as a Service, a cloud-based solution designed to advance marketing strategies for telecommunications providers. With Intelligent Customer Decisioning as a Service, Communications Service Providers (CSPs) gain a fully operational business team from Accenture to run effective real-time marketing campaigns on Pega’s AI-driven decisioning marketing solutions.

As CSPs fight for every customer, many lack the resources to implement advanced one-to-one marketing capabilities to attract new customers while reducing churn. Intelligent Customer Decisioning as a Service helps CSPs improve subscriber retention, acquisition rates, and sales practices by combining Pega® Marketing for Communications and Pega® Customer Decision Hub with Accenture’s consulting, managed services, and deep industry expertise across technology, digital, and marketing. Leveraging Pega technology that optimizes customer engagement, Accenture’s teams execute AI-driven marketing strategies for clients to achieve performance goals, without disrupting day-to-day operations or requiring additional resources.

Etisalat, a UAE-based telecom provider that maintains over 10 million wireless subscribers and serves nearly one million fixed-line and broadband services providers, was an early adopter of this technology strategy, combining the implementation of intelligent marketing software with consulting services to execute and manage its marketing operations. Seeking new methods to expand marketing offers and services, Etisalat turned to Pega to centralize and analyze inbound and outbound customer data, enabling agents to offer the most relevant products to the right customers on an individualized basis. Accenture executed and managed their marketing activities to provide guidance and insight.

By providing better, more personalized offers, Etisalat improved conversion rates, campaign performance, and customer satisfaction within the first year of use, including:

Significant increase of offer acceptance levels and average revenue per user (ARPU)

New offers and products taken to market within hours

Multiple systems consolidated to one Pega-based system that reduces handling time

One view of customers across channels

“The Accenture and Pega alliance helps clients better serve customers by increasing the value of every customer interaction. As a Pega Strategic Consulting Partner, Accenture has more than 4,600 consultants skilled in Pega solutions, over 2,000 Pega certifications, and 15 Pega technology delivery centers, and was recently recognized as Pega Partner of the Year for the fifth consecutive year. This latest solution from Pega and Accenture helps enable CSPs of all sizes to connect with customers in more relevant, meaningful ways – without requiring additional effort, time, or hiring. Available now, the solution will expand to other vertical markets later this year. For more information, visit https://www.pega.com/intelligent-customer-decisioning”

“In a crowded telco marketplace, Etisalat needed to distinguish itself by empowering its employees with the ability to market effectively to our existing and potential customers,” said Antonio Ricciardi, vice president, consumer intelligence & engagement, Etisalat. “Accenture and Pega helped us to launch a unified and intelligent marketing solution through which we can now consistently make the best possible offers to customers and prospects. This has helped us transform our business and set ourselves up for future success.”

“As CSPs look to retain and gain new profitable customers, they need the ability to quickly implement effective marketing strategies that engage customers and get results,” said Mark Davies, senior director and industry principal, communications & media, Pegasystems. “By enabling businesses with a team of industry experts to run intelligent marketing campaigns using advanced AI and decisioning technology, organizations can achieve fast, profitable results with minimal risk and upfront investment, either as a temporary solution or a long-term strategy.”

“At Accenture, we help unify process, technology, and people so our clients can achieve technology and business transformation faster to get the most out of their technology investments,” said David Steuer, managing director and Pegasystems global practice lead, Accenture.

“Today’s Cloud First driven landscape requires organizations of all sizes to combine skilled business resources with advanced technology and managed services capabilities to develop, execute, and manage marketing campaigns that achieve tremendous success in an as-a-Service economy.”

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. is a leader in software that streamlines business and enhances customer engagement in Global 3000 organizations. With more than 30 years of proven innovation, Pega seamlessly connects organizations with their customers across multiple channels in real time using market-leading CRM, advanced artificial intelligence, and powerful automation. Pega’s adaptive, cloud-architected applications — built on its unified Pega® Platform – empower people with comprehensive visual tools to easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions – underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network – Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With more than 411,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.