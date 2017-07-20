Renesas Electronics Wins Patent Infringement Lawsuit Filed by Zond LLC

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723, “Renesas”), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced that on July 14, 2017 EDT, the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts (Boston), ruled in favor of Renesas Electronics Corporation and Renesas Electronics America Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Renesas, in a patent infringement lawsuit brought against it by Zond, LLC (based in Massachusetts) filed on July 8, 2013.

In July 2013, Zond brought suit against multiple semiconductor companies and others including Renesas and Renesas Electronics America, alleging that the companies infringed eight of its U.S. patents (one of which was later withdrawn at Zond’s request) covering production-related technologies such as plasma discharge. Renesas and other defendants challenged the patentability of Zond’s remaining patents in inter partes reviews (IPR) with the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). By January 2016, all seven patents had been ruled unpatentable by the PTAB. Zond appealed the rulings to the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC), but later Zond voluntarily dismissed some of those appeals. On January 18, 2017, CAFC upheld the PTAB’s rulings for the remaining patents. Zond did not appeal the CAFC’s decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, and thus the unpatentability of the patents became final.

Following the decision concluding unpatentability of the Zond patents, on July 14, 2017 EDT, United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts entered final judgment in favor of Renesas and Renesas Electronics America.

Moving forward, Renesas, while maintaining its basic stance of respect for intellectual property rights, will resolutely defend itself against improper claims of patent infringement or infringement of intellectual property rights.

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent devices to enhance the way people work and live—securely and safely. The number one global supplier of microcontrollers, and a leader in Analog & Power and SoC products, Renesas provides the expertise, quality, and comprehensive solutions for a broad range of Automotive, Industrial, Home Electronics (HE), Office Automation (OA) and Information Communication Technology (ICT) applications to help shape a limitless future. Learn more at renesas.com.

-------

The content in the press release, including, but not limited to, product prices and specifications, is based on the information as of the date indicated on the document, but may be subject to change without prior notice.