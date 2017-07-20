TCS Recognized as a Leader in IT Infrastructure Services Automation by Everest Group

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ in Everest Group’s report, “IT Infrastructure Automation – Market Update and PEAK Matrix™ Assessment for Solutions,” (#EGR-2017-4-R-2135, June 2017).

The report highlighted TCS’ ignio™ cognitive automation solution for enterprise IT, as a simple, yet effective value proposition for IT Operations. ignio enables smarter and faster decision making, allowing enterprises to predict problems. It combines disparate, but interconnected business applications and their underlying infrastructure to derive insights and to perform actions autonomously. In addition, Everest Group cited the enhanced value proposition of TCS’ managed services, reinforced by significant cost reduction targets, as a key strength attributing to its leadership position.

Everest Group analyzed 15 leading service providers on its PEAK Matrix specific to IT Infrastructure Services automation. According to Everest Group, leaders in IT Infrastructure automation services display a clear vision, strategy and well established capabilities for enabling large scale automation deployments. Leaders focus on developing IT Infrastructure automation capabilities by balancing investments in developing in-house solutions while providing effective services on top of industry standard automation tools.

“TCS’ leadership position in Everest Group’s IT Infrastructure Automation PEAK Matrix is a combination of TCS’ leadership in IT Infrastructure Services and ignio’s™ leadership in the cognitive automation space,” said PR Krishnan, Executive Vice President, TCS. “We are committed to providing enterprise automation technologies and services that enable customers to transform their IT Infrastructure to meet tomorrow’s business needs. Acknowledgement by Everest Group is a testament to our consistent endeavor to provide concrete and transformative value to all of our clients.”

“Advanced automation is disrupting the fabric of IT Operations and forms the core of a resilient digital backbone for enterprises,” said Chirajeet Sengupta, Partner, Everest Group. “TCS has been a frontrunner in this space. TCS’ investments in building the ignio™ suite of solutions, coupled with its ability to deliver high quality managed services at global scale, enable its clients to capture breakthrough value in terms of operational efficiency, resiliency and business agility.”

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that delivers real results to global business, ensuring a level of certainty no other firm can match. TCS offers a consulting-led, integrated portfolio of IT, BPS, infrastructure, engineering and assurance services. This is delivered through its unique Global Network Delivery Model™, recognized as the benchmark of excellence in software development. A part of the Tata group, India’s largest industrial conglomerate, TCS has over 385,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $17.58 billion for year ended March 31, 2017 and is listed on the BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.