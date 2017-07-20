Huawei wins with China Mobile Shaanxi to deploy Full-Effect Video O&M System

Huawei announced today it has been awarded by China Mobile Communications Corporation (China Mobile Shaanxi) the Full-Effect Video Operation & Maintenance System (O&M system), a joint innovation project of the two company. The O&M system will play a key role in the network operations and will increase O&M efficiency for video services at China Mobile Shaanxi. The system will optimize the traditionally passive maintenance, and will perform in response to subscriber reports, with a proactive model that will further improve video experiences for China Mobile Shaanxi’s service subscribers.

The Full-Effect Video O&M system, on the basis of video experiences, performs Big Data analysis on the user experience data collected across the network in real time. Its evaluation system produces a quantified analysis based on factors such as buffering time when users watch videos. This allows the visualized management of video quality for users network-wide, realizes proactive O&M, and reduces required investment as well as user churn.

The Full-Effect Video O&M System makes O&M for video users proactive. It identifies the network devices associated with users suffering from a poor-quality video experience and quickly locates quality problems affecting groups of users that are caused by the network. In addition, through cloud-pipe-device demarcation, the system can quickly determine where the quality issue is occurring — at the home (device), at the content source (cloud), or on the carrier network (pipe). If it determines that the network is responsible, the system automatically restores the network topology to the user based on account number and analyzes the user’s experience KPIs in combination with network KPIs. It quickly discovers the cause of poor network quality, facilitates troubleshooting with a single click, and improves the efficiency of O&M.

As a strategic partner of China Mobile Shaanxi, Huawei has effectively supported the launch of the Full-Effect Video O&M system with VideoSense, a visualized O&M solution for video. China Mobile Shaanxi is seeing strong growth: its 1.8 million broadband users represent a net increase of 1 million from last year, and video has risen by 78%. The company has also accelerated migration of broadband users to video services as a way to build user loyalty through a premium video service experience, and hopes that broadband users will exceed 2.6 million in 2017.

Based on VNI data, it is estimated that video will make up 80% of Internet traffic by 2019 and that the size of the video services market will approach one trillion US dollars, overtaking voice and approaching data. Many carriers are developing video services to make the most of this historic opportunity, and such services have now become a basic offering of all major carriers. The key to commercial success in video services is user experience. Proactive operations, maintenance, and management of these services are necessary to retain current users, ensure a good reputation among consumers, and more quickly win over new users. These were the core factors behind China Mobile Shaanxi’s development of the Full-Effect Video O&M System.