Nokia to publish second-quarter and half-year 2017 results on July 27, 2017

Nokia will publish its second-quarter and half-year 2017 results on July 27, 2017 at approximately 8 a.m. Finnish time (CET+1). The financial report will be made available on the Nokia website immediately after publication.

Nokia only publishes a summary of its financial reports in stock exchange releases. The summary focuses on Nokia Group’s financial information as well as on Nokia’s outlook.

The detailed segment-level discussion will be available in the complete financial report available at http://nokia.com/financials. Investors should not solely rely on summaries of Nokia’s financial reports, but should also review the complete reports with tables.

Nokia’s analyst conference call will begin on July 27 at 3 p.m. Finnish time. A link to the webcast of the conference call will be available at http://nokia.com/financials. Media representatives can listen in via the link on that website, or alternatively call +1 412 317 5210.

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry’s most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com